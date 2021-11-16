career and private life

From career to private life, passing through some curiosities: everything you don’t need to know about Luca Marchi, aka Luquisha Lubamba.

Luca Marchi, aka Luquisha Lubamba, is a performer and drag queen who, in 2021, was chosen to take part in the cast of Drag Race Italia on Discovery +. Let’s find out what there is to know about his career in the drag world and his private life, passing through some curiosities.

Who is Luquisha Lubamba: biography and career

Luca Marchi, born in 1988 and originally from Bologna (the exact date of birth is not known) is the drag queen Luquisha Lubamba, who arrived at the first edition of Drag Race Italia.

She started working as a performer and drag queen in 2014 in some gay clubs and her greatest passion has always been dancing.

Luquisha Lubamba: private life

Luca Marchi, alias Luquisha Lubamba, is happily engaged to a boy (whose name is unknown) often present in his Instagram shots. The two together are happier and more in love than ever and live together in Bologna.

Luquisha Lubamba: curiosities

– One of his favorite icons is Raffaella Carrà, which he considers the “mother of the Italian Drag Queens”.

– Her favorite international artists are Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Madonna, Miley Cyrus and especially Britney Spears.

– Her graduation thesis focused on RuPaul and the world of drag queens.

– He has two French bulldogs, Lucrezia and Tequila.

– He is proud of his beard and of having “approved” this trait among drag queens.

– Luca Marchi has always fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community and uses his social channels to raise awareness among fans about these issues.

