career and private life

Let’s find out what there is to know about Marta Gastini, actress in Freud’s All Guilt: From Career to Private Life.

Marta Gastini is one of the leading actresses in All of Freud’s fault and from an early age she embarked on a film career by lending her face in some famous films and TV series. Let’s find out what there is to know about the actress and her private life, passing through some curiosities.

Photo Source: https://www.instagram.com/martagastini/

Who is Marta Gastini: biography and career

Born in Alessandria on 2 October 1989 (under the zodiac sign of Libra) Marta Gastini studied dance, theater and singing during her high school studies (she attended classical high school and later, to perfect her English, she also attended a year of high school a Canterbury). After graduating from high school she moved to Rome at a very young age, where she began acting in some productions for cinema and TV. Among the films and series in which he took part are: Me & Marilyn, The Rite, Dracula 3D, Welcome Back President, The Borgias and All Freud’s Fault.

Marta Gastini: private life

Married to the accountant Lele Belsito, the actress is the mother of a child whose name is Orlando (born in 2020). The couple lives in Rome and would have been introduced by a mutual friend. The actress is very attached to her parents (a lawyer and writer by profession) who have always believed in her and allowed her to study what she wanted.

Marta Gastini: curiosities

– She likes to play tennis.

– On Instagram she usually talks about her free time in the company of her husband and son.

– Before embarking on a career as an actress she had enrolled in the faculty of law, but he soon abandoned it.

– His mother is the writer Rossana Balduzzi Gastini.

– Two of his favorite actresses are Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

Photo Source: https://www.instagram.com/martagastini/

All rights reserved © 2021 – DG