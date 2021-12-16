career and private life

Let’s find out everything there is to know about Matthew Tyler Vorce, the actor who would be romantically linked to Billie Eilish.

Photo Source: https://www.instagram.com/corduroygraham/

Who is Matthew Tyler Vorce: career

Born September 10, 1991 (under the zodiac sign of Virgo) Matthew Tyler Vorce is a young actor who spent part of his childhood between Las Vegas, Santa Monica and California.

He studied acting in Las Vegas and, subsequently, took part in some film productions. Among the films in which he has starred are: Dark House: Typee (in 2016), Mother, May I Sleep with Danger (also from 2016), Blood Alley And Little Monsters (in 2012). Force has also long acted in the theater and has taken part in some productions for the small screen. In 2021 he jumped to the headlines after he was paparazzi in the company of the internationally renowned artist Billie Eilish.

Matthew Tyler Vorce: private life

In 2021 the actor was paparazzi for the first time in Santa Barbara in the company of the popular singer Billie Eilish. The two have not confirmed the rumors regarding an alleged sentimental relationship, but several times they have been paparazzi together even in the months to come.

Matthew Tyler Voice and Billie Eilish: who is the singer

Born in Los Angeles on December 18, 2001 (under the astrological sign of Sagittarius) Billie Eilish rose to fame in 2016 with the release of the album Don’t Smile at Me. Daughter of art (her parents both work in the entertainment world respectively as a screenwriter and as an actor), she has English and Irish origins. With the release of “only” two studio albums, the young singer is still recognized as one of the most influential and richest artists on the planet. According to Forbes in 2020 he is one of the youngest and richest people in the world with an estimated assets of around 53 million dollars.

Matthew Tyler Voice: curiosities

– He has numerous tattoos on his body (like a human heart imprinted on his chest).

– He has a special bond with his mother to whom he has often dedicated his messages on social networks.

– Likes to watch football and rugby games.

– On Instagram he often shares backstories of his work and images from the sets in which he starred with fans.

– When his name was linked to that of Billie Eilish in 2021 he was forced to apologize publicly because a flood of fans of the singer would have accused him for his old posts with racist and homophobic content shared via social media.

Photo Source: https://www.instagram.com/corduroygraham/

