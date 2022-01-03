career and private life

From career in the world of cinema to private life: let’s find out what there is to know about the famous actress Sara Ricci.

Sara Ricci’s is one of the best known faces of the Italian small screen. Let’s find out what there is to know about the actress and her private life, passing through some curiosities and her success in the world of entertainment.

Who is Sara Ricci: biography and career

Born on November 27, 1968 (under the zodiac sign of Sagittarius) in Rome, Sara Ricci began studying dance and acting since she was very young. She made her debut as a stage actress for some avant-garde shows and, thereafter, she starred for the big screen with films Beyond the clouds (by Michelangelo Antonioni), What does love have to do with it (by Marco Speroni) and many others. For the small screen she played the character of Adriana Gherardi in fiction To live, which allowed her to gain great popularity.

Sara Ricci: private life

In the past, the actress was romantically linked to her colleague Beppe Convertini. Sara Ricci has always kept the best confidentiality regarding his private life and it is not known if there is anyone special in his heart. The actress remained to live in Rome, the city where she was born and raised.

She herself confessed that she went through a dark period when her mother – who she would look a lot like – began to suffer from depression. The illness the woman was suffering from would also lead her to decide not to have children.

“My mother Maria Luisa suffered from depression, she died in ’99, but I already lost her eight years earlier. I was 22, the youngest in the house. I remember my mother who had an absent expression and a sad face. In reality, she was a warm, passionate and affectionate woman, but unfortunately all this then turned into the opposite, into excess, from here the smile gradually vanished. I was very attached to her and, among other things, I am physically identical to her. The character, on the other hand, I veered towards my father … “, declared the actress to Diva and Donna, and again: “I’ve never really wanted to have a child. I have always been focused on work and on myself, but whenever the hypothesis of having a child arose, that is, I had a delay of the period, I had an uncommon reaction. A sense of sadness took over me. the opposite of what should happen. I saw myself in my depressed mother. At the time I didn’t want to become a mother for fear that my son could suffer like me. “

Sara Ricci: curiosities

– She stated that George Clooney would invite her for an aperitif but that she would decline the offer. “I met George Clooney during the Telegatto that I attended as a Mediaset face. Clooney invited me for an aperitif, but I wasn’t on set. The production secretary tried to track me down for two days, but he wasn’t my type because I like them wilder “, revealed to Come to Me.

– It has always fought against violence against women.

– She was very close friends with the actor Paolo Calissano and showed her tears via social media after the actor’s tragic death.

– She founded a sommelier course and is a great lover of wine.

– On Instagram he loves sharing the news about his work and his free time spent with his friends.

