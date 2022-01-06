career and private life

Let’s find out everything there is to know about Kim Reeves, Keanu Reeves’ younger sister: from career to battle against leukemia.

Kim Reeves is the beloved sister of Keanu Reeves who, for years, has been at his side in the battle against leukemia. Let’s find out what there is to know about the famous actor’s sister and her career, passing through the illness that affected her life and curiosities.

KEANU REEVES

Who is Kim Reeves: biography and career

Kim Reeves was born on September 16, 1966 in Sydney, Australia, under the zodiac sign of Virgo. Like her older brother Kean, she also made her debut as an actress at a very young age: in 1992 she made her debut in the martial arts film Samurai vampire bikers from hell and to follow he wrote, directed and starred in the film Love don’t come easy. Her career has suffered a terrible setback due to her health problems: for years, in fact, the woman has fought against a serious form of leukemasto. Kim’s childhood was not easy either: her mother Patrizia Taylor worked as a dancer and was often away from home for work reasons, while her father Samuel Nowlin Reeves allegedly had problems related to substance and alcohol abuse.

Kim Reeves: private life

It is not known if Kim Reeves is romantically involved, what is certain is that the actress has always had a very special relationship with her famous brother, Keanu, who was close to her during her illness and who she even bought for she a house a Anacapri so that he could peacefully continue his treatment path.

“She was always there for me. I will always be there for her “, said the actor to Daily Mail. Keanu Reeves has had a particularly difficult life, marked by the death from an overdose of his best friend, River Phoenix, and her first daughter, who disappeared within days of birth due to a congenital heart problem (the girl’s mother, Jennifer Syme, destroyed by the loss, died two years later in a accident road). Kim and Keanu Reeves also have two other sisters: Emma and Karina.

Kim Reeves: curiosities

– Keanu Reeves has donated 70% of the proceeds obtained with the first chapter of The Matrix to research on leukemia (precisely because of his sister’s personal story).

– Kim has lived permanently in Italy since the late 90s and has often been spotted in Rome and Capri with her brother Keanu, who has always been close to her during her fight against leukemia.

