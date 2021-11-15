career and private life

News

With Divinity Maurizio Borgato has landed at Drag Race Italia 2021: let’s find out what there is to know about the drag queen and its creator.

Behind Drag Race Italia’s Divinity is actually the face of Maurizio Borgato: let’s find out what there is to know about his career as a drag queen and his private life, passing through some curiosities about his history and his success in the world drag.

Who is Maurizio Borgato: career

Born on May 24, 1994 (under the zodiac sign of Gemini) in Naples, Maurizio Borgato is the “other half” of Divinity, the drag queen who landed at Drag Race Italia 2021. The character Divinity was born in 2016 after Borgato jokingly has decided to participate in a competition of drag queen and, afterwards, she started working and performing in some clubs in her city. His great passion has always been dance and make-up and on Instagram he never misses an opportunity to show fans photos of some of his extraordinary “transformations”. In 2019 she won the Miss Drag Queen Campania contest.

Divinity: private life

Not much is known about the private life of Maurizio Borgato / Divinity, who on social media does not like to share this aspect of his personal life with fans and is rather reserved.

Divinity: curiosities about the drag queen

– One of her biggest sources of inspiration is the French designer Thierry Mugler and she has always cultivated her love for trendy clothes and flashy make-up.

– His main musical idols are Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

– Often wears a ring with the infinity symbol.

– Has numerous tattoos.

– He has a special bond with his mother to whom he has not failed to dedicate some affectionate messages via social media.

Photo Source: https://www.instagram.com/divinity_dragqueen_/?hl=it


