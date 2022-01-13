career beyond Grey’s Anatomy

He bewitched the audience of Grey’s Anatomy playing Doctor Strangelove, but Patrick Dempsey he hasn’t just worn Derek Shepherd’s lab coat throughout his career. The experience in medical drama alongside Ellen Pompeo has certainly increased his international fame and at the same time helped him make his way into the glittering world of Hollywood. Everyone will easily remember his role in As if by magic, Disney’s musical film in which he starred opposite Amy Adams and which will soon return with a sequel.

Or Appointment with love, the romantic comedy that saw him alongside Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway. Patrick Dempsey has proven to be a versatile actor, ranging from thriller to comedy. Among his latest television works he stands out The truth about the Harry Quebert case, a ten-episode miniseries in which he stars, and Devils. The latter, who arrived in Italy on Sky Atlantic, allowed him to act alongside Alessandro Borghi.

Patrick Dempsey beyond Derek Shepherd: career and love for motors

Derek Shepherd it was Meredith Gray’s great love and Patrick Dempsey could play it for ten long years. Joining the cast of the medical drama in 2005, the actor then left the set in 2015, after a terrible accident that deprived Meredith of her happy ending. In 2021, the actor returned to the set of Grey’s Anatomy for a cameo, taking advantage of Meredith’s illness. Despite being a much loved and mourned character in the book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, Lynette Rice he told some background and one of them concerns Patrick Dempsey.

Cut from the cast after eleven seasons of faithful service, it seems that the actor had created around him a reign of terror among colleagues. To tell it was the former executive producer of the TV series, James D. Parriott: “Patrick, in the production from the beginning, immediately became one of the most loved and influential characters, his natural charm made him immediately appreciated by everyone and his impact on the set grew episode after episode. But he had such a hold on the cast that it scared people off. Nothing sexual, but it terrified the set and some cast members suffered from it even after he was gone“.

The actor never commented on the book’s statements. Her life passes undisturbed, far from Grey’s Anatomy. Happily married to Jillian Dempsey, mother of his three children, the actor has focused much more on his countless passions including engines. Not surprisingly, he is a racing driver and has one collection by car dream.

