Careers in private centers have very high costs – The ordeal of the professions

In the effort to improve the quality of education, be a professional and meet the demands of the labor market, the cost of studying or pursuing the desired vocation it is an unsustainable dream for low-income citizens economic and middle class, which are a majority.

All careers require large economic investments and sacrifices for students, parents or guardians, but among these, graduates in the branch of architecture, dentistry, engineering, medicinethe most notable amount being the payment of enrollment in private universities.

Pursue a degree in architecture and urban planning at the Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (Unphu), for example, demand for a payment of between 60,500 and 60,550 pesos per semester, circumscribing the payment for registration of 15,900, plus the fee per second and third payment, which is around 25,219 pesos.

Alejandro Rodríguez, a student in the sixth semester of architecture, reports that he invested RD$1,500 for the preparation of the model of a family fun and recreation center, due to the re-arranging of economic tools used.

“That is one of the cheapest ones that have come out to me; I try to use less expensive materials that look good. Among these materials buy cardboard, cardboard, cardboard, that it costs 50 pesos to make the walls, but to make the window buy colored acetate and sticks,” he said.

The young man maintains that, in addition to the expenses of the quota, he adds RD$10,000 thousand pesos of materials for the models to his periods.

“That is money that one spends”,Indian. In addition to the above, Rodríguez pays about RD$150.00 in Uber service to get to the institution, and on his way home he uses the Metro service, in which he pays RD$20.

Between the day he has two classes, his transportation expense exceeds 190 pesos, and more.

The term student, Antonio Cabrera, to pay at the time of admission to the institution about RD$43,000, now raised to 60 pesos.

“In recent years, every quarter they are raising 10%, so you are not aware of what you are really paying. That does pique me, every quarter they raise the amount, ”he criticized.

Depending on the architectural design, a considerable sum is required to sustain its quality, in some they consider they spend less than in others, but they result in the design matter being invested in un average of RD$50,000 or RD$100,000, containing this the consumption of transport, time of cutting of the materials, printing of the plans. “It’s a lot of money,” says Cabrera.

Adding to the four-monthly collection list, in the Ibero-American University (Unibe) each period of the architecture career is between RD105 thousand or more depending on the branchaccording to the students.

For the student Jorge Andrade, the investments of his models fluctuate between RD5,000 and RD$15,000, varying from the details to be captured. He emphasizes that from his first materials he created a “simple model”, however, having to buy all the utensils, it cost him RD$5,000.

“Wood is very expensive. A board that is small one has to pay up to RD$500 Also depending on the thickness of the wood, the boards range between RD$350 and RD$1,000 pesos.

The fomboard, which are the materials mostly used for the base of the model, also depending on where it is purchased, and its size, range between 500 and 50 pesos; corrugated cardboard is one of the cheapest, due to its size, and is worth between RD$50 and RD$150, the Uhu (glue) the smallest RD$150 and the most expensive can be worth RD$300.

The students consulted, both from Unphu and Unibe, acquire the utensils from the stationery stores located in the university area, as they are among the cheapest, citing Berenice, Gaco, Laser . Training in civil engineering for the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec), has a total cost of RD$990,000 thousand pesos. PFor Ángela Martínez, who is in her ninth term, it cost her RD$92,000 for the choice of 24 selected credits for her enrollment.

figures

High prices.

In the August-October quarter, it cost Ángela Martínez 84,640, with payment of RD$275 for the student card and RD$3,600 for the engineering laboratory and others. Martínez assures that the price of her projects cost between RD$2,000 and RD$3,000 pesos, without rising, compared to those of other careers.

Civil engineering registration at Unibe had a cost of 95,000, but With the 10% increase, it now rises to 105,000 pesos.