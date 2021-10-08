Carey Mulligan in the cast of Spaceman, the new film by Adam Sandler for Netflix

Carey Mulligan, nominated for an Academy Award for Promising Young Woman, will star in the film Spaceman realized by Adam Sandler for Netflix.

The project will be based on the novel written by Jaroslav Kalfar which will be adapted for the big screen by Colby Day, while the director will be Johan Renck, fresh from the success of Chernobyl. The production team will also include actor Channing Tatum.

Spaceman’s story follows an astronaut (Adam Sandler) who is sent to the far corners of the galaxy to collect a mysterious ancient dust. The man soon discovers that his earthly life is falling apart and turns to the only voice that can help him fix things, namely that of a creature that dates back to the dawn of time and hides in the shadows of his spaceship.

Actress Carey Mulligan will play the part of the protagonist’s wife.

Spaceman will allow Carey Mulligan to partner with Netflix for the fifth time after Mudbound, The Dig, the biopic Master, dedicated to the life of Leonard Bernstein and the miniseries Collateral. Her recent performance in Promising Young Woman, directed by Emerald Fennell, also earned her a Golden Globe and SAG nomination.