Cargo plane split in two upon landing at Costa Rica airport

Airport authorities and users on social networks announced this Thursday -April 7- the occurrence of an emergency on the runway of the Juan Santamaría international airport in Costa Rica, after, during an emergency procedure, a plane of cargo, attached to the DHL company, was split in two.

The incident occurred at a time when the authorities of that air terminal approved the landing of the aircraft, after the crew, while in the air, reported hydraulic failures that forced it to try to descend.

At the moment, the emergency is attended by the Fire Department of the city of San Juan de Costa Rica, a city to which said air terminal provides its services.

According to local media, fortunately, the emergency did not leave fatalities, but it does cause trauma to the operation of the main airport in that country.

Through social networks, some images of the crashed plane have been known while the firefighters carry out their actions to mitigate the emergency.

*LAST MINUTE* Plane accident within the facilities of the Juan Santamaría International Airport. It is a 757 cargo plane, which reported in the air that it had hydraulic problems, details at https://t.co/WaBmYYe9xb pic.twitter.com/TA7ttBtexo – World Escazú (@mundoescazu) April 7, 2022

