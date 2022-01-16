Caribbean cruise, stop mid-trip (due to Covid) and passengers stranded in the middle of the sea: “We want to go home”

From dream to nightmare. Who would have imagined that the cruise ai Caribbean would have ruined the last two weeks for passengers, now stranded at sea due to Covid after the Norwegian Cruise Line canceled the route halfway through the journey. Norwegian Gem had been sailing for 10 days but the vacation was suddenly canceled and the ship docked in Philipsburg, St. Martin. “Focused on providing a safe experience for all aboard, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Gem’s current Caribbean navigation due to Covid-related circumstances,” a Norwegian Cruise spokesperson said.

It is unclear what exactly led to the cancellation. The spokesman said the ship would return to New York “shortly”, but did not provide a date. Among the passengers there are also those who had boarded on Sunday for his birthday cruise, “but the party has become a nightmare. I really can’t imagine another four days at sea without a lot to do. It’s all extremely disturbing. ”

“Tomorrow will really be the only good day to enjoy the outdoors, then we’ll be stuck inside. With limited shows, low crowds and nothing to do. I’m angry, ”he continues. According to Cruise Industry News, all Gem passengers will receive a refund.

The cruise crisis

The pandemic has caused a wave of industry-wide setbacks. Earlier this month, Norwegian canceled several trips due to “travel restrictions”. A 12-day cruise on Norwegian Pearl was also interrupted due to circumstances related to Covid-19.

Among others, Royal Caribbean Cruises canceled its Spectrum of the Seas cruise which was due to depart on January 6 after nine passengers from a previous voyage were exposed at Covid. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that any cruise at this time carries the risk of contracting and spreading the virus, regardless of vaccination status.