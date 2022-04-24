Caribbean party at the Juan Luis Guerra concert at the Choliseo

go to a concert Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 It is always a delight for the senses. Each note on stage is contagious with that Caribbean sound that runs through their veins.

True to his appointment with the Puerto Rican public, after an absence of three years, the Dominican singer-songwriter along with his inseparable band appeared on Saturday night before a José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico filled from tepe to tepe. There was not a soul that resisted the sound and rhythm that have remained untouched over the years. Each one of the songs they performed was a Caribbean party, between the sea and palm trees, as they have baptized this concert tour in which they have toured several cities in the United States and as they have also named his most recent album.

“Good evening, Puerto Rico. Thanks for the love. Enjoy this show between the sea and palm trees”, were the first words of Juan Luis Guerra.

His request was granted. Some danced in the corridors, others in the back of the room and the rest swayed in their seats in each of the songs. No one was left wanting to listen to his hits thanks to a well-woven repertoire that included “Rosalía”, “La travesía”, “Como yo”, “Kitipún”, “Pambiche de novia” -dedicated to the love of his life, his wife Nora- “Niagara”, “Visa for a dream” and “For you”, among others. Those that he did not sing in their entirety were included in a bachata medley and a salsa medley dedicated to Gilberto Santa Rosa who was in the audience.

The feeling surfaced in a slow version of the song “Ojalá”, which he dedicated “to a friend I love very much, Draco Rosa. Long live my friend,” she said.

4.40, backed by musicians from the patio, also had its moment to show off in “Tú” and “Como bee to the honeycomb”.

After two hours of concert, and with the party in full swing, it was time to say goodbye with “Bachata rosa” – which celebrates 30 years of creation – and “La bilirubina” in charge of closing a spectacular night.

What he sang:

Rosalia

the crossing

The key of my heart

It’s worth it

Like me

Kitipun

bride’s panties

sauce medley

Niagara

For you

bachata medley

You

Like a bee to the honeycomb

Visa for a dream

The cost

Hopefully

the lantern

The bees

To ask for his hand

Bachata pink 30 years

bilirubin