Very often our body manifests discomfort, which are due to incorrect and unbalanced habits. For this reason, today we are talking about some inconveniences that can be attributed to these. In fact, sudden pains such as caries, weak teeth and bones are among the underestimated alarm bells for the deficiency of this precious vitamin. Let’s see together what it is specifically and why it is very important for the health of our body.

Where can Vitamin D be found and which habits are best to follow

We are talking about vitamin D, the daily requirement of which is about 400 units. This fat-soluble substance is accumulated in the liver and is gradually released when our body needs it. It can be taken through food. It can in fact be found in foods such as green leafy vegetables, eggs, liver and fatty fish. It is very high in cod liver oil. But more than through the diet, it can be taken through exposure to sunlight. For this reason this nutrient is commonly called “the sunshine vitamin”. So in all seasons, but especially in winter, it is best to make full use of and enjoy the morning and afternoon light. In fact, covering up too much, using a sunscreen with excessively high protection and staying at home for a long time can lead us not to acquire the right levels of this vitamin.

Other potentially harmful behaviors, which could lead to its decrease, are the abuse of alcoholic beverages and the use of some medicines that can inhibit it. Before changing something in our lifestyle, however, we suggest that we talk to your doctor to see which changes are useful and which ones can be potentially harmful.

Caries, teeth and weak bones are among the underestimated alarm bells for the deficiency of this precious vitamin

The consequences of such a situation could lead to the weakening of the skeleton and teeth. In particular, the latter could prove to be more predisposed to manifest problems, such as a feeling of weakness or the appearance of caries. In the case of children, it could even lead to rickets or problems such as osteomalacia. This means that the bones are intact, but that inside them the mineral material is insufficient. If left untreated, in the long run, this pathology can also lead to severe structural deformities.

Deepening

Arrhythmias, numbness and cramps could be due to the lack of this precious mineral