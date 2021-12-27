Carige-Bper, Fitd’s strange no and the suspicious silences of power – Primocanale.it

If realism is exercised, Banca Carige’s logical destiny is to marry Bper (Popular bank of Emilia Romagna). For at least three reasons. First: Fitd (Interbank Deposit Protection Fund), Bank of Italy, the government and the ECB can close the dossier once and for all, with relative not slight concerns. Second: between Carige and Bper in fact there are no territorial overlaps and in terms of branches, which means possible implementation with protection of Ligurian employment levels. Third: the concrete possibility of safeguarding the Carige brand, which for Genoa and Liguria has not only a historical value.

If everyone can understand the last question at the national and international level, the first two aspects, certainly crucial, are observed quite differently. And then in this whole story something does not add up. Above all, it is not clear why the Fitd denied Bper the possibility of negotiating exclusively the acquisition of Carige. If it was logical to reject the first Emilian proposal (one billion recapitalization by Fitd shareholders, one euro and the takeover bid on the remaining share capital for the definitive purchase), for statutory reasons, today the choice remains incomprehensible.

All the more so after Gian Maria Gros Pietro, president of Banca Intesa, first shareholder of Fitd, he had blessed the operation: “Bper’s seems to me an interest that represents an opportunity”. More or less the same words used by the number one of Carige, Francesco Guido, who had also pointed out: “Let us be clear, however, that we are not a bank to be saved”.

True, but nonetheless it is a bank that needs a strong injection of money: at least 400 million. Plus other money needed to convince those who offer to buy. Both of the money must be put by the partners of Fitd. For Intesa, and also for Unicredit, the other strong and favorable shareholder of the Ligurian-Emilian wedding, there are no problems. On the other hand, for small and medium-sized banks, yes. It makes sense that they would not want to pay out anything, but above all the difference between the 400 million of indispensable recapitalization and the amount that B could ask for by deepening the speeches.

The no to the exclusive negotiation with the Emilians on Carige, therefore, presupposes the possibility that the Interbank Fund, led by Salvatore Maccarone, is actually waiting for the other proposals. One hypothesis is that of the American fund Cerberus, which would have shown its willingness to expect less than Bper. But Cerberus is a fund, B for a bank. It is not a marginal difference for Carige’s perspectives. Nor from the point of view of the Bank of Italy and the ECB supervision, which has direct competences on both parties destined for the wedding.

What’s more: in many circumstances, both Rome and Frankfurt have insisted on the need a lot that Carige finds a partner: why are they silent now? There are those who observe that banking institutions usually do moral suasion with great confidentiality, but there are times when a word in public can help.

It would help, if nothing else, to clear the field of suspects. Like that of those who now see the danger of a flashback of Bnp Paribas. A large group, no doubt. It is therefore a subject that could have entered the speeches between Emmanuel Macron and Mario Draghi about a Europe with Italian-French traction. With Carige in the role of bargaining chip. Except that Bnp is not exactly the best hypothesis for the future of the Genoese bank. To believe it, ask from the parts of the BNL, acquired by the Parisians and on which now looms the danger of an occupational and operational bloodletting that is infuriating the unions.

For heaven’s sake, only doubts, suspicions. To thin them it would also be useful if it hit a hit at least some of the silent Ligurian parliamentarians, from all political parties. Is the future of the main Ligurian bank being decided, for better or for worse, and no one, absolutely no one, feels the need to write a question to find out more?

This would also help shake the Economy Minister Daniele Franco, he too rigorously with his mouth sewn up. Since it comes from the Bank of Italy, this is not surprising. But since today he is the holder of the most important ministry in the country, and even he is spoken of as a possible prime minister if Draghi migrates to the Quirinale, something should say so.

After all, there are two things at stake that are not exactly neutral: the fate of Carige, which was the sixth Italian bank and still maintains an importance that goes beyond the Ligurian borders, and the birth of the third-fourth banking center if Bper acquired the Ligurian credit institution. Confidentiality is fine, but the transparency of letting people know how things are going is also the responsibility of politics