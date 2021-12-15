Carige, Bper flies the bank’s stock on the stock exchange

While the Carige and Bper shares jumped on the stock exchange in the first market session after the offer of the Modena bank on the Genoa one, formalized on the evening of December 14, the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (Fitd) counts the losses in I come from the operation. It should be remembered that Bper Banca, led by the former CEO of Carige Piero Montani and majority owned by Unipol, put on the plate the symbolic figure of 1 euro to take over the majority of 88.3% in the hands of Fitd (80 %) and minimally to Cassa Centrale Banca, and proposed the possibility of a takeover bid (takeover bid) aimed at small shareholders for 0.80 euros per share. Not surprisingly, on the morning of December 15, the shares of the Ligurian group on the stock exchange approach this threshold, with a price of € 0.785 and a sharp rise of just over 17%, while Bper shows an increase of almost 7%. % to € 1,873.

Bper Banca moves to Carige, while Cerberus is among the interested parties Carlotta Scozzari December 14, 2021





More: the Modenese bank asked Fitd, which will have to decide by Monday whether or not to grant the exclusivity, a recapitalization of Carige of 1 billion: a sort of “dowry”, as has often been seen in the operations of recent years on troubled credit institutions. This, however, means that, if the Interbank Fund accepts the offer, the losses linked to the investment in the Ligurian bank could rise up to 1.6 billion. First of all, it must be considered that the one billion capital increase, which for Genoa would be the fifth in eight years, would add to the over 500 million potential losses that the Interbank Fund, also considering the voluntary vehicle scheme, has already had to bear in the form of write-downs on the investment in Carige dating back to 2019 and initially amounting to 615 million. Furthermore, given the prerequisites of the offer, it seems likely that the residual value of 103.66 million which, still in the latest financial statements, was attributed to 80% of Carige will also be canceled.

A “defeat” that would be added to that relating to the operation on Banca Popolare di Bari, where the Fitd lost almost 1.2 billion. In this case, the “red” has already been accounted for, as in 2020 the Interbank Fund sold the Apulian bank to the public bank Mcc ​​(Invitalia), through a complex operation which, among other things, involved the change of hands of the majority package consisting of 8 billion shares of Popolare di Bari at the symbolic price of 1 euro.

It is no coincidence that, when approving the 2020 financial statements, the consortium banks (remember that joining the Fitd is mandatory for all credit institutions while that of the Scheme is voluntary) decided to put a limit on disbursements, establishing to change the statute with the provision that from now on, in the event of preventive “safety measures” such as those for Banca Carige and Popolare di Bari, the maximum amount cannot exceed 50% of the contributions paid to the Fitd last year. As its full name implies, the main function of the Interbank Fund, as fueled by the contributions of the banks, is to guarantee the deposits of Italian account holders up to 100 thousand euros, in the event of a bank crash.