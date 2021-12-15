Carige, Bper submits a non-binding offer to the Interbank Fund

MILAN – A buyer comes forward for Carige. Bper presented an unrestricted offer to the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund for the acquisition of the Ligurian institution. deposit protection interbank for the acquisition of a stake of 88.3%, of which 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca, in the share capital of Carige. “Bper’s interest in carrying out the transaction”, underlines the press release, “is consistent with the objective of expanding the size of the Banking Group’s perimeter through targeted operations that are able to increase the value for all stakeholders, continuing to guarantee a high profile of Bper Banca’s capital solidity, at least equal to the current one “.

The proposed acquisition of Carige by Bper provides that the Fitd pays one billion euros to recapitalize the Ligurian institute and that the Emilian institute pays 1 euro to take over 88.3% of the capital of the Ligurian institute in hand to Fitd and to Ccb. Subsequently, a note reads, Bper will launch a takeover bid at € 0.80 per share, with a premium of 29% compared to the closing price of Carige yesterday. In the wake of the indiscretions of a possible buyer on the way, the stock today jumped to Piazza Affari, ending the session with a rise of 25.86% to 0.67 euros.

In detail, the press release clarifies, the following are envisaged as part of the operation: before closing, a capital payment by Fitd of an amount equal to one billion to Carige, aimed at providing the latter with the necessary resources to cover , among other things, of the costs of integrating Carige into Bper, of the derisking actions on the entire loan portfolio, maintaining levels of capital endowment in line with those required by the market and in any case not lower than the current ones of Bper, and of the potentially deriving from the early termination of certain commercial and operational agreements which, together with the interventions for operational / structural revisions, will make it possible to ensure the achievement of adequate levels of profitability on a combined basis.

At the closing, Bper is expected to acquire a stake in Carige equal to 88.3% of the share capital of the latter against the payment of a consideration equal to one euro for the entire stake, as well as the Bper Banca takes over the nominal value of all the loans and loans disbursed by the Fitd and by Ccb in favor of Carige.

According to Bper, “the operation would allow Carige’s problems to be resolved definitively, safeguarding its customers and all its stakeholders as well as protecting the interests of minority shareholders in the best possible way”. The offer, explains the note, will cease if the Fitd, by next December 20, does not grant Bper Banca an exclusive period as well as if the Parties do not sign by December 31, a binding memorandum of understanding which, in addition to at the precise terms of the transaction, it will have to provide for the obligation of the parties to sign a definitive acquisition contract by January 31 of next year.

The guidelines of the operation, continues Bper, focus in particular on: neutrality with respect to the current capital position of the Bper Group; on the improvement of asset quality on a combined basis, pursuing the derisking process; on the significant increase in the profitability of the Bper Group in terms of earnings per share as early as 2023. From the date of granting the exclusivity, the note continues, a legal, equity, fiscal, accounting and industrial due diligence will be initiated by Bper. The due diligence will last five weeks and will be confirmatory. The completion of the acquisition contract will be subject to obtaining the authorizations from the competent Authorities.