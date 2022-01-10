Carige, exclusive to Bper for the acquisition of the Ligurian bank. Offer at € 0.8 but recapitalization halved

The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (Fitd) awarded to the group Bper “A period of exclusivity of 4 weeks for the completion of a confirmatory due diligence and the signing and definition of an acquisition contract (of Carige, ed) as soon as possible, and in any case no later than February 15, 2022“. The Fund, participated by all the banks operating in Italy, owns 88% of the Ligurian banking group, share taken over in order to save Carige from bankruptcy. Bper’s offer, according to the Fitd press release, has a “non-binding nature” and will be followed by a public offer to € 0.8 per share on the remaining shares of the bank not in the hands of the Fund, equal to approximately 20% of the capital “. In addition to that of Bper, the Fund had also received proposals from the French Crédit Agricole and the US fund Cerberus. Today the Carige stock closed up 1% a € 0.89 per share, above the value of the offer to indicate that investors expect an improvement proposal.

Read Also The Interbank Fund says no to Bper’s proposal for Carige. The request for a billion euros for recapitalization is too high

The offer of Bper is symbolically fixed at one euro and requires current members to make a recapitalization of the institute for 530 million euros, just over half of that to the billion euros envisaged in the first version of the proposal which had been rejected by Fitd. Naturally, the Ligurian bank carries with it liabilities and impaired loans which the buyer will then have to take on. Should the operation go through, Bper could then convert into tax credits 380 million euro of Dta (deferred tax assets), with a net benefit, calculated by Equita analysts, in 320 million. Furthermore, the restructuring costs, which had been estimated by Bper based on the situation at 30 September of Carige, could be slightly lower in relation to the progress made by the bank in quarter just ended. THE bank unions they ask the “Institutions present in the various territories to share this approach of ours and to ensure all support for workers and trade union organizations”.