Carige, Fitd says no to Bper. One Billion Is Too Much By Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Banca Carige (MI 🙂 extends price reductions after the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund (Fitd) returned the non-binding offer presented by Bper Banca (MI 🙂 to the sender just over 48 hours ago .

The share of the Emilian bank also lost 2.1% this morning after the -4.3 recorded on the eve, testifying to the illusion of the market for the third Italian banking center, after the stalemate on Monte dei Paschi (MI: ) and the rumors surrounding Banco Bpm (MI :).

On Tuesday evening, Bper (MI 🙂 presented an offer for 88.3% of the Ligurian bank, of which 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca (Ccb), at the price of 1 euro, asking the Interbank Fund (current majority shareholder for 80%) to inject a billion into the coffers before closing.

Too much, according to Fitd, which already in 2020 made 1 billion available to Popolare di Bari to avoid bankruptcy, and which to manage new crises has changed its statute by introducing limits on the resources to be paid.

“The expression of interest presents terms and conditions to be explored which, at present, in particular, as regards the level of recapitalization required for Carige (MI :), does not comply with the statutory provisions (article 35) relating to interventions of the type in question “, reads the note released by Fitd.

The operation could still find space but time is running out, given the Fund will have to grant Bper a period of exclusivity by December 20 and sign a binding letter of intent by December 31.

