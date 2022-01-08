Carige flies (+ 10.8%) and surpasses the Bper offer. Eyes on Agricole

Carige flies to Piazza Affari (+ 10.8%) while rumors about the more or less official suitors on the field are chasing. In two days, the Genoese bank gained around 15%, closing yesterday at € 0.885. A higher value than the € 0.80 per share offered to minority shareholders by Bper, the only interlocutor so far uncovered, in the event of acquisition of the controlling interest from the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (first shareholder of Carige with the 80% plus 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca) and consequent mandatory takeover bid. On the other offers that have reached the Fund table, everything is silent. And Consob has turned on a beacon on the concentration of exchanges – 10 million the equivalent of yesterday – to exclude that anyone has pierced the wall of confidentiality. The institute led by Salvatore Maccarone announced for Monday, following the board meeting, the communication of the outcome of the analysis of the preliminary offers received. According to rumors, it will probably be Crédit Agricole Italia that just a few months ago conquered Creval and which now does not comment. The American fund Cerberus should also be in the field; in the operating rooms there is also talk of an interest on the part of Bnp Paribas and the Apollo fund, which had already attempted a landing in Genoa without success in 2019.

In the opinion of the analysts of Intermonte and Mediobanca, the amount requested by the suitors for Carige’s “dowry” will be decisive. In mid-December, Bper had made a request to the Fitd for a one-billion-dollar capital injection. The request was soon sent back to the sender due to the opposition of some small and medium-sized banks unwilling to open their portfolios in support of the construction of the third banking hub by Carlo Cimbri. The bank controlled by Unipol and led by the chief executive officer Piero Motani has, however, reconfirmed its interest in Carige, declaring its willingness to negotiate with Fitd. The request from Agricole, led in Italy by Giampiero Maioli, would have instead stopped at around 700 million.

On the industrial front, trade union sources underline the need for any solution to be taken to protect customers, territories and employment. Some question marks could arise from the presence of the French in Liguria with Carispezia. “We suspect that the confirmation of Crédit Agricole’s involvement would be taken negatively given the previous conflicting messages on the appetite to carry out operations in Italy and in the light of the lukewarm reception for Creval”, notes Mediobanca which, on the other hand, had positively evaluated the hypothesis of wedding of Bper. The dossier also follows the political world: «For two days Carige has been the subject of anomalous trends compared to official information. I therefore ask the government and the competent institutions, first of all Consob and the Bank of Italy, to urgently demand clarity from the Fund and from all the operators involved, including bidders ”, commented Paolo Barelli, president of the Forza Italia parliamentary group. Hence the request to the executive to evaluate “if the conditions for the application of the Golden power are configured”.