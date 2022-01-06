Carige, offer for the acquisition by Credit Agricole – Primocanale.it

One euro for the acquisition and 700 million for the recapitalization by Fitd (Interbank Deposit Protection Fund). With this offer, the French of Credit Agricole would have improved the proposal launched by Bper (Banco Popolare dell’Emilia Romagna) and would have run to get their hands on Banca Carige. The news is unofficial, but Primocanale has had important confirmations, even if no comment has been leaked from the French group.

The thing, however, can last in these opaque terms only a few hours. The clarification on the possible advance of Credit Agricole will have to take place because obviously the hypothesis, which has become more concrete after the rumors of recent days, will certainly affect the shares involved. Therefore, either the French will say how the situation is autonomously, or the intervention of Consob, the supervisory commission on the Stock Exchange, is practically certain. This is also because before the end of the year, Bper itself had requested an intervention by the body led by Paolo Savona, believing that its attitude of great clarity instead clashed with the work under the arm that the newspapers reported about the interest. possible by Credit Agricole, Bnp Paribas and the American fund Cerberus.

Bper, after the initial proposal (one euro for the acquisition and one billion recapitalization by the Fitd) he had agreed to deepen the discussion, in fact saying he was ready to improve the offer, placing as the only condition the possibility of opening an exclusive negotiation.

This possibility had been rejected by the Fitd, led by Salvatore Maccarone, due to the internal conflicts within the Interbank Fund itself, with the large shareholder institutions ready to accept Bper’s proposal (controlled by Unipol) and the small ones lined up, on the other hand, to see if other proposals were arriving from the market. This reticent attitude has raised many criticisms against the Fund and its helmsman, especially since the main shareholder, Banca Intesa, through the president Gian Maria Gros Pietro had blessed the Bper hypothesis: “We are facing an excellent opportunity “, he said, in clear contrast to Maccarone’s too noisy silence.

Now the offer from Credit Agricole. What’s going to happen? The first question is: will Bper participate in a real competition to acquire Carige, or, if the interest of the French is confirmed, will it step aside? It must be remembered that not only the definitive closure of the Carige dossier, which has been suffering for years now, is at stake, but also the possible birth of the third Italian banking group, if Bper were to take over the main Ligurian institution. It would be an important thing from the point of view of the Italian system, but it is an eventuality that the small and medium-sized banks, shareholders of Fitd, do not like. In fact, they don’t like it at all.

In addition, and certainly not secondary, there is the fact that the Ligurians already know Credit Agricole for having acquired Carispezia at the time, a brand that has disappeared from circulation. Would the same thing happen with Carige? The question remains unanswered for now. But, of course, the precedent from La Spezia is not encouraging. Just as it will be necessary to see exactly how things stand in terms of possible overlaps, practically non-existent in the case of Bper. Within a few hours, however, something more should be known. We hope it will please all Ligurians who have a point of reference in Carige. Certainly, however, if Credit were to win it would be another piece of our country that would end up under the control of France. Which, however, is not so popular when we try to acquire their assets. See the Fincantieri-Cantieri Saint Nazaire case, just to give an example.