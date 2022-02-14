Carige sold to Bper. Recapitalization of 530 million by the Interbank Fund

Genoa – Carige has been sold. The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund approved the purchase offer received from the Bper group. To buy 80% in Fitd’s hand, Bper offered 1 euro and asked that the Fund recapitalize Carige for 530 million. The closing of the transaction is expected by 30 Junedownstream of the ECB authorizations.

The analysis of the operation, by Gilda Ferrari

Bper-Carige, there is an agreement for the merger. All the details and effects of the agreement

Bto confirm “the strong strategic and industrial value“of the purchase of Banca Carige. The transaction, underlines a note,” will allow the Bper group to grow in areas that are currently limitedly mannedconsolidating its competitive positioning and strengthening the prospect of creating value for its stakeholders “.

The press release underlines that “the contract, signed at the end of the confirmatory due diligence activity conducted by Bper Banca on Carige, follows the main conditions already present in the non-binding offer presented by Bper Banca on 9 January”. In particular, “the consideration, equal to one euro, for the acquisition of the entire shareholding held by the selling shareholders was confirmed; the capital payment in Carige of a contribution of 530 million euro by Fitd, at closing of the operation “.

Bper expects that “the closing, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and legal authorizations, will be completed by 30 June next in order to allow Bper Banca to benefit from the conversion of the Deferred Tax Assets for Carige’s tax losses into tax credits “. Following the closing, Bper Banca will promote a mandatory public purchase offer on the remaining Carige shares at a price of 0.80 euros. Bper was assisted as advisor by Rotschild and Mediobanca.

Jump into the stock exchange

Carige accelerates to Piazza Affari after the green light of the Fitd for the sale of 80% of the Ligurian institute to Bper was leaked. The share rose by 2.64% to 0.793 euros, close to the 0.8 euros to which the Modenese bank has promised that it will launch the tender offer on the remaining 20% ​​of the Genoese bank. On the other hand, Bper was heavy, like the other banks, in a day of sales on all lists: Modena lost 4.1% to 2.01 euros.

The numbers

The fourth banking hub will be something more than an embryo: together, Carige and Bper exceed 155 billion in assets (fourth after Intesa, Unicredit and Banco Bpm), have 5 million customers and total 2,228 branches (second ahead of Unicredit, which in Italy it does not reach 2,100). The picture could be completed in a short time with the involvement of Popolare di Sondrio, already 9.5% owned by Unipol, intending to rise above 10%.

The Banco Bpm hypothesis, on the other hand, seems to be fading, an option that has been talked about in the past and that Montani has always considered “complicated” compared to the feasibility of Sondrio.

The industrial plan in June

In the trade union world there is expectation for the industrial project. Montani will present Bper’s 2022-2024 plan in June: the intention is to integrate Carige already in that plan. “In 2022 important challenges await us – said Piero Montani, managing director of the institute on the occasion of the presentation of Bper’s accounts to the market – we want to continue on our growth path by continuing to improve the fundamentals”.

Toti and Bucci: “We hope that the territoriality of Banca Carige will be protected”

“We hope that today we can begin a long-term path in which the territoriality of Banca Carige is above all protected and that in this way savers and the chain of companies that have always relied on the credit institution and on which they continue to be safeguarded are safeguarded. to count – said in a joint note the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci – A bank that must be a central reference for our Liguria, also from the employment point of view, as it has always been in these years”.

Spinelli: “Great leap in quality”

“I am very satisfied. Carige makes a great leap in quality, I have great respect for Montani. With this new shareholder, finally, the bank will once again be what Banca Carige really was”. Aldo Spinelli, who still owns almost 2% of the shares of the Genoese bank, is satisfied with the operation and reaffirms his confidence in the managing director of the buying bank.