Carige: the closest solution to the partner, information on Thursday to the Fitd council

Maccarone-Panetta meeting on the dossier (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, 13 Dec – The closest solution for Banca Carige which could see the name of the betrothed materialize by the end of the year. The acceleration has come in recent days with the president of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, Salvatore Maccarone, who met the ECB board member Fabio Panetta in Rome last Friday. On Thursday 16 December Maccarone summoned the fund’s council to which, Radiocor learns, will give information on the dossier to the representatives of the member banks: there is the possibility that the curtain may be raised on the suitors, at least three, of a fund and two banks.

The rejection by the Court of Genoa of the Malacalza family’s claim for damages on the 2019 bank reorganization, in which there was a claim for damages of over 480 million, has favored the acceleration.

The launch of the budget law with the confirmation of the extension of the conversion of the DTA into a tax credit would then be the last step before the presentation of a definitive offer.

The consortium body led by Maccarone controls 80% of the capital and a further 8.3% is still in the hands of Cassa Centrale Banca which last spring renounced the option to purchase the majority of the capital. The Fitd board on Thursday will not be called upon to rule: before the final choice, a preliminary investigation supplement is expected, pending the launch of the Budget Law, but the expectation is that the choice of partner is in the final stages and the wedding can be celebrated in the first months of 2022.

In mid-October Carige, in giving a mandate to Boston Consulting to study lines of business development, had confirmed that the strategic objective of the group is the business combination with the first expiry by the end of the year, to benefit from tax incentives, or secondly beaten in longer times.

In the first nine months of 2021, the bank reported losses of 76.6 million euros (138.5 million red in the corresponding period of 2020) which included a prudential provision relating to the inspection by the Bank of Italy on transparency.

