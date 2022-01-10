Carige, the Interbank Fund chooses Bper for the sale of control

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is B for the subject identified by Fitd, the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, to negotiate the sale of the controlling stake in Carige. This is what we learned on the day when the Fitd met the management committee to examine the proposals received for the Ligurian cash register from Crédit Agricole, Cerberus and, indeed, Bper.

The Emilian bank has an exclusivity period of four weeks to complete the due diligence and define and sign a contract “as soon as possible” and “in any case no later than February 15, 2022”, as stated in a note from the Fitd.

Bper’s offer is of a non-binding nature and in the event of completion it provides for a takeover bid on the remaining shares for a consideration of 0.8 euros.

Saturday – as anticipated from Sole 24Ore – the board of directors of the Emilian bank met in an extraordinary way to analyze the dossier and make the necessary corrections to the initial proposal of mid-December which had been rejected by the Interbank Fund as “non-compliant” with the statute: too expensive, after all , the request for recapitalization of one billion in Genoa charged to the Fitd placed by Bper.

Now it is a matter of understanding what the new expected amount will be. Realistic that, to beat the other contenders – and in particular Agricole, who would have made a request for recapitalization of around 700 million – Bper in this preliminary phase has softened to 6-700 million euros.