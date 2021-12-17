Carige, the Interbank Fund rejects Bper’s proposal

The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, shareholder of Carige, rejected the proposal presented by Bper for the purchase of the bank. The Modenese bank requested an outlay of one billion from the mandatory consortium of banks led by Salvatore Maccarone but, during the meeting convened today in Rome, a vast majority of positions contrary to the proposal emerged, which Bper has not further detailed. The Interbank Fund, among other things, after intervening in the bailouts of Carige and Popolare di Bari, changed the statute to limit preventive support interventions.

Bper Banca moves to Carige, while Cerberus is among the interested parties Carlotta Scozzari December 14, 2021





The Fund’s judgment on Bper’s offer, which asks for the go-ahead for the exclusive right to negotiate and to access due diligence in a short time, was based, first and foremost, on the fact that the proposal as a whole is deemed unacceptable. by virtue of the quantitative limits on fund interventions indicated in the Articles of Association, revised about a year ago. In fact, according to article 35, the limit is set at 50% of the contributions paid by the banks in the previous year, a figure corresponding to approximately 500 million euros. This threshold can be increased on an extraordinary basis by a further 20%.

On 14 December, Bper had presented a non-binding offer addressed to the Deposit Protection Fund (Fitd), the first 80% shareholder of the Ligurian institute: the acquisition proposal arrived from the Modenese institute, led by the former CEO of Carige Piero Montani, provided that Fitd would pay a billion to recapitalize the Ligurian group and that Bper would put the symbolic amount of 1 euro on the plate to take over 80% of the capital in the hands of the Interbank Fund plus 8.3% of Cassa Centrale Banca (which should have already bought Carige but which had pulled back in March).

Later, Popolare dell’Emilia Romagna would have launched a takeover bid (takeover bid) at € 0.80 per share, with a 29% premium over Carige’s closing price on 13 December. The Ligurian institute will then be incorporated into Bper, which defines the plan “consistent with the objective of expanding the perimeter of the banking group through targeted operations capable of increasing the value for all stakeholders, while continuing to guarantee high capital strength” .