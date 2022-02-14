Carige, the Interbank Fund says yes to Bper – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 14 – The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund approved, at the end of a series of meetings of its bodies, the sale of 80% of Banca Carige to Bper. This is what is learned from some sources close to Fitd. The values ​​of the transaction are also confirmed: the stake in Carige will be taken over by the Modenese bank for one euro, after recapitalization by the fund for 530 million.



In the transaction, Bper was assisted by Mediobanca and Rothschild while Deutsche Bank, Kpmg and Prometeia assisted the Fitd.



With the acquisition of Carige Bper, it is confirmed as the most determined candidate for the construction of the third banking hub. Supporting the growth of the Modenese bank is its strong shareholder, Unipol, interested both in its revaluation of its stake in Bper, equal to 19% of the capital, and in having an increasingly extensive banking channel through which to distribute its products.


