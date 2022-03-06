Caring Angelina Jolie visits war-torn Yemen

Angelina Jolie is one of the actresses with the most pull in the Hollywood industry but also one of the most supportive, especially since a few years ago she was appointed special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). This weekend she has shown it again with a trip on Sunday to the most war-torn Yemen. Her goal: to show her solidarity with displaced families in hopes of mobilizing support for an upcoming fundraising conference.

Jolie landed in the southern coastal city of Aden to join families and refugees there. Aden is the seat of the internationally recognized government. The UN refugee agency said it hopes Jolie’s visit will draw attention to the growing humanitarian needs in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, ahead of the annual High-Level Engagement Conference for Yemen on June 16. March.

The actress visits a refugee camp REUTERS

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfold in Ukraine and demand an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I am here in Yemen to support people who are also in desperate need of peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” the 46-year-old actress said in a post on her Instagram account.

Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country, forcing the government to flee south and then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition, backed at the time by the United States, entered the war in 2015 to try to restore Yemen’s government to power. Since then, the conflict has escalated into a regional proxy war that has killed more than 150,000 people, including more than 14,500 civilians, according to 2022 data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Project.

According to the UN refugee agency, some 66% of Yemen’s 30 million people depend on humanitarian assistance for their daily survival, including more than 4.2 million displaced people and 102,000 refugees and asylum seekers.

Jolie talks to a girl during her visit AFP

World Food Program chief David Beasley told The Associated Press last month that about 13 million people were headed toward starvation in Yemen due to the protracted conflict and lack of funding. The UN humanitarian office has reported that its 2021 humanitarian plan for Yemen received $2.27 billion of its $3.85 billion needed, the lowest level of funding since 2015.





