Caring for the sick, the best medicine

mental illness They are, without a doubt, the worst ailments that a person can face. The human mind is very complex and its deepest secrets are still unknown, despite the fact that Science tries to advance – albeit with little funding – in this sense. Suffering from a mental illness goes beyond the consequences that it brings with it, and also involves the shame faced by the society that surrounds us and the bitterness of making the family suffer. For the most part, these types of disorders linked to neurons end up deforming the personality of those who suffer from them to such an extent that they are never the same again. Of course, if there is the slightest chance of going back in a person’s mental degeneration, it is not by turning their backs on them, but with the support of all those around them and, to a greater extent, of the administrations. The pandemic has brought with it an increase in diseases such as depression and anxiety, but there are also others that, not because they are less numerous, are no longer important, such as Diogenes or Noah syndrome. Loneliness is the one that does the most damage in both ailments. An early detection protocol, and the implementation of means that help people who suffer from these syndromes, to feel supported could be the best medicine.