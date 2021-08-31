Carla Bellucci has decided to give birth live on OnlyFans: the controversy

Carla Bellucci it’s a note British influencer and model 39-year-old who in the last few hours is making a lot of talk about himself due to a strange decision. In fact, he chose to give birth to her (fourth) baby in live streaming.

Carla Bellucci, delivery in live streaming

Carla Bellucci, is a girl who has numerous fans on social media, especially on Instagram and on OnlyFans, a website that offers a subscription-based entertainment service where creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content, fan. It is more a site ofentertainment mostly for adults.

Own on OnlyFans, which is uncensored, the influencer decided to broadcast her birth live. This idea should pay off well for Bellucci 12 thousand euros. The idea did not come primarily from her but it was one request from one of his fans who offered her about 10 thousand pounds to see her give birth.

The model: “No shame, I am very proud of what I do“

“I made over £ 3,000 the day I revealed my pregnancy… Now they offered me 12 thousand euros to convey the birth of my baby. And I said to myself: why not. I am a business woman and I need to make money. I am my business. One of my best months. I even got requests to sell my breast milk, which I didn’t even know was feasible“, This was the motivation given by the model to Daily Star.

A decision that was not appreciated by everyone and which led to numerous negative comments but which did not discourage Carla from continuing on her path: “So many people give birth in TV programs and documentaries I can’t see the difference. I’m sure they don’t even get paid […] No shame, I am very proud of what I do“.

In fact, there are many broadcasts that show mothers struggling with births. For example, the most famous, “16 years old and pregnant” very well known in the United States but also here in Italy which is broadcast on MTV or NowTv.

