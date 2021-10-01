Carla Bruni “steals” Kim Kardashian’s dress

BITE OF THE VIPER

Suitable for this occasion

Carla Bruni and Kim Kardashian: two very different personalities in terms of attitude, social background, purpose of purpose and personal tastes. Yet they too have something in common. It is an outfit Balmain legendary for the second, which the first has recently made “his” before the eyes of the world.

The 10 year show

The parade Balmain at the Paris Fashion Week was a celebratory show of the first ten years of Olivier Rousteing to the creative direction of the brand. For the occasion, the designer wanted to make iconic women wear his most famous creations, “ushering in a new era in defending beauty, strength, diversity and craftsmanship”. What’s more iconic than Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovic, Natalia Vodianova and Carla Bruni, who made the history of fashion with their catwalks only a few decades ago?

Why Carla Bruni

The former premiere dame Carla Bruni Sarkozy perfectly embodies the chic French aesthetic but with the international vision which Olivier Rousteing refers. It was natural for her to be back on the catwalk for this special project. After the decade between 1987 and 1997, in which she was among the most requested and paid top models in the fashion system, Bruni left the world of fashion to devote herself to music. The only exception was the Milanese show in memory of Gianni Versace, in 2017.

And now here she is back, at 53, on the catwalk Balmain. The dress worn by Carla for the catwalk is astonishing: a minidress that has literally traveled the world, associated with the image of the very famous Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s dress

It was 2014: very much in love Kim Kardashian dreamed of marriage to the rap star Kanye West. The wedding would be celebrated the next day in Florence, but the influencer had chosen the French capital for an over-the-top bachelorette party, which filled the chronicles of the time. The dress chosen for the occasion was a white minidress Balmain, with a high neck and encrusted with pearls, finished with retro-style embroidered details: a dress that has become iconic and inextricably linked to her and to that event under the Eiffel Tower. Until the fashion show of Carla Bruni during the last Parisian Fashion Week.

