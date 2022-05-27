Carla Bruni threatens those who flirt with Nicolas Sarkozy… Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker try to improve their fertility…

May 27, 2022

Lena Situations and Nabilla have fun at the AmfAR gala

Lena Situations returned temporarily to France, and she went (very) well accompanied to the AmfAR gala in Cannes. Indeed, as we can see on the Story of Nabilla, the two influencers were together for this prestigious gala. Lena Situations, whom Nabilla affectionately calls her “little baby”, wore a magnificent Jean-Paul Gaultier dress.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have undergone a detox to improve their fertility

Carla Bruni warns those who would like to seduce Nicolas Sarkozy

Carla Bruni is jealous, and does not hesitate to let it be known! The singer has indeed revealed to Number that you shouldn’t get too close to her husband, Nicolas Sarkozy, otherwise… “The extermination would be absolute and immediate, followed by the intimidation of the loved one with a lot of threats and blows. And that, my husband, he knows it! As for the fabulous 27-year-old gourgandine who tumbles Gisele Bündchen-style to make eyes at my man, if she falls before arriving, she mustn’t wonder why. Italian trippers, I know them! “, she says.

Threats that will have enough to scald the possible contenders. Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy have been married for fourteen years now.