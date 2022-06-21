Carla Bruni’s son and Gigi Hadid’s brother cause a stir while walking for Versace

He follows in his mother’s footsteps. Last Saturday on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week, Aurélien Enthoven, the son of Carla Bruni and Raphaël Enthoven, walked on his very first podium and not for just any brand. Model in his spare time, the young man of 21 years signs here his very first appearance at Versace. A luxury house that had already helped launch her mother’s career thirty years earlier. Not a little proud of her son, the wife of Nicolas Sarkozy has also split a publication on Instagram where she sends her thanks to Donatella Versace for having created “family memories”.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The “sons of” impose themselves at Versace

The young man is not the only “son of a top model” to have paraded for the Medusa brand. Mingus Lucien Reedus, the son of Helena Christensen, Lander Dalton, that of Meghan Douglas, and Anwar Hadid, that of Yolanda Hadid – and incidentally brother of the models Gigi and Bella Hadid, were also present for the show. A great way to pass the torch to this new generation.

Mingus Lucien Reedus.© Estrop/Getty Images Lander Dalton.© Estrop/Getty Images