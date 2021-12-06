Carla film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

The TV film tells the personal and professional story of our étoile acclaimed on stages all over the world.

Rai 1 proposes today the film entitled Carla. It is a biographical film with musical atmospheres.

The production is ofItaly, the year of realization is 2021 and the duration is one hour and 43 minutes. The film was partly shot before the étoile Carla Fracci passed away on May 27, 2021. In fact, she attended many shootings and gave the protagonist who plays her, Alessandra Mastronardi, many tips and tricks.

Carla film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Emanuele Imbucci. Main protagonists are Carla Fracci And Rudolf Nureyev interpreted respectively by Alessandra Mastronardi And Léo Dussollier. Also in the cast Paola Lavini in the role of Maria Callas.

Filming took place in Italy, especially in various locations in the capital Rome it’s at Milan.

The production is of the Anele in collaboration with Rai Fiction And QMI.

Carla – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 1

The TV-film tells the whole human and artistic story of Carla Fracci. The first images refer to the Lombard countryside in 1944. Under the sky furrowed by American bombers, a little girl finds comfort in the quiet flight of dragonflies over a small lake.

The plot then makes a 26-year excursus. We find ourselves in a taxi that crosses Milan that same little girl who has now become the icon of Italian ballet. It is about Carla Fracci acclaimed on the most important stages in the world.

We are then in 1970. In his studio L’amico is a dance partner, Rudolf Nureyev, proposes to bring back al Teatro alla Scala, The nutcracker from Tchaikovsky.

The challenge is as intriguing as it is insane. In fact, there are only five days left before the ballet premiere and a very hard choreography awaits Carla, stopped for over a year for the birth of his son Francis.

No dancer before her has resumed dancing at such high levels after a pregnancy. But Nureyev does not accept his denial because the Fracci she is not a woman who shrinks from challenges. Thus begins the countdown that marks the frenzied tests of Carla And Rudolf, alternating as the frame of the story with the main stages of the life of the Fracci.

We are in the presence of a story of courage and self-denial, which began when Carla Fracci was 10 years old and put to the test to enter the selections of Teatro alla Scala. The director finds her graciline. But she doesn’t give up.

Final spoiler

Daughter of a tram driver knows the value of sacrifice and surpasses companions who are there by birthright.

In 1955 Carla she is 19 and is chosen by the director Luchino Visconti to dance after the performance of Maria Callas. It was a triumph, the beginning of his professional ascent. And it was on this occasion that she met the young man Beppe Menegatti who will become his companion for life.

Carla – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Carla and the respective characters played by the actors