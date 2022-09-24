Carla Giraldo and other celebrities who are bisexual and perhaps did not know – People – Culture

Have you heard of bisexuality? Are any of the celebrities you admire bisexual?

Regarding the first question: bisexuality is a sexual orientation, which is defined as a same-sex romantic attractionbut also of the opposite sex. They like men and women.

In general, voices are always heard with rumors of stars or celebrities regarding their sexuality. For this reason, here is a list of celebrities who have confirmed their bisexuality and that, perhaps, you follow them, but you did not know this part of their lives.

(Keep reading: Alejandra Borrero says that ‘coming out’ was a complicated experience).

Angelina Jolie

The actress is known for having participated in films such as ‘The Bone Collector’, ‘Maleficent’, ‘The Exchange’, ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’, among others. She has been involved in several rumors about her sexual preference, as they claim that she has had several affairs with different women before her official romance with Brad Pitt.

In fact, the murmurs about the actress’s sexuality grew over time. In 2007, model Jenny Shimizu claimed that she had been in a relationship with Jolie for more than 10 years, even though she had already started a family with actor Brad Pitt.

Given this, the actress denied having a relationship with another woman at the time of being in a sentimental commitment with the Hollywood actor. However, youNor did he deny being bisexual: “I have never hidden my bisexuality. But since I’ve been with Brad, there’s no place for this kind of relationship in my life”, he declared in ‘The Sun’.

Lady Gaga

Her real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, but she has made a name for herself in the music industry with her nickname Lady Gaga.. Apart from being a very popular pop singer with songs like ‘Bad Romance’, ‘Love Game’, ‘Rain On Me”, among others, she has also dedicated herself to being a composer, producer, dancer, actress, activist and designer. Fashion.

(It may be of interest to you: Harry Styles fuels debate on homosexuality at the Toronto Film Festival).

Gaga has been a controversial character for her outlandish outfits, music videos, and ways of expressing her views. In the same way, her sexual tastes have been on the lips of many of her followers, as she has been considered a lesbian, others bisexual, and on other occasions, a heterosexual woman.

Although the “pop star” has assured on several occasions that she loves the male gender, because they have an I don’t know what that catches her attention, she has also stated that she feels a certain attraction to women.

“You know what? It’s not a lie that I’m bisexual and that I like women, and anyone who wants to twist this to say ‘she says she’s bisexual for marketing’, that’s a fucking lie. This is who I am and what I have,” she stated in a question and answer session at Club Berghain in Berlin, Germany.

Megan fox

American actress and model Megan Denise Fox is considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Many remember her for acting in movies like ‘Transformers’, ‘Diabolical Temptation’, ‘Ninja Turtles’, ‘Bil Gold Brick’, among others.

In 2009, Megan publicly confessed that she was attracted to womenHowever, she assured that she was not a lesbian.

“I’m not a lesbian, I just believe that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes,” according to statements quoted by the US magazine ‘Cosmopolitan’.

Despite having confessed his sexual orientation and the feelings that he hid for a long time, he also confessed that he would not date women who have already had a type of love relationship with a man.

“I am bisexual, I have no doubt about it. But I am also a hypocrite because I would never go out with a girl who had slept with a man, “she said in an interview with ‘Esquire’ magazine.

Recently, the American uploaded a photo on her Instagram in which she shows her support for the LGTBQIA community (Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transsexuals, ‘Queers’, Intersexuals and Asexuals), by painting her nails with the rainbow flag and accompanying it with the phrase: ‘Putting the B in #LGTBQIA for over two decades’ (‘Putting the B in #LGTBQIA for more than two decades’).

(Also read: ‘More people need to believe that bisexuality is real, that it is not a phase’).

Josh Hutcherson

The American actor managed to make more than one girl fall in love with his participation in ‘The Hunger Games’. However, he is also popularly known for having participated in ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island’, ‘ABC de amor’, among others.

In October 2013, the actor gave an interview to ‘Out’ magazine, in which he spoke openly about his sexuality.

Josh Hutcherson, confessed that at that time he considered himself straight. However, he was sincere in saying that in the future he would not be able to say so.

“Maybe now I could say that I am a 100% straight person, but who knows in a year, I could meet a guy and be attracted to that person”, he said in ‘Out’

The American has come to like some men, but clarifies that he has never had any type of relationship with people of the same sex.

“I’ve met men and all the time I think, ‘Damn, he’s a handsome guy. You know? I’ve never been like, “Oh, I want to kiss that guy.” I really love women”, he concluded in the American magazine.

LGTBQIA community in the famous Colombians

Colombia is a country with great talents in acting, modeling and music. But, they also live in turmoil, gossip, rumors and speculation about their private lives, tastes, and even their sexuality.

(Don’t stop reading: Juan Daniel Oviedo: ‘My mom doesn’t forgive me for being gay’).

Carlos Buelvas

The Colombian actor and model marked the hearts of viewers with his role as ‘Musaraña’ in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ and, from there, comments about his sexual orientation began to be heard. In fact, many believed that he was gay.

The truth is both genders are your preferenceas he confessed on the ‘Caracol’ program ‘La Red’.

“Today the subject of sexuality is seen from a much more mature way. I can’t be a liar to my audience,” the actor confessed on the show.

He also assured that he has had sexual encounters and experiences with both men and women.

He has always liked both genders, but he was not a big believer in bisexualism. Even so, he decided to accept what he is and recognize that he is attracted to living with men and, at the same time, he loves being with women.

“I’m not going to feel ashamed, I’m not going to feel guilty or sorry for what I am,” Buelvas said on ‘La Red’.

Carla Giraldo

Carla Evelyn Giraldo Quintero, the Colombian actress and businesswoman, was the winner of the award for best new actress for her leading role in ‘They call me Lolita’. In addition, she is also remembered for her characters in ‘Cumbia Ninja’, ‘La Ruta Blanca’, ‘El Clone’ and ‘The Mafia Dolls’.

Her most recent appearance was on the ‘RCN’ program ‘Masterchef’ in which, by the way, she was the winner.

He had a relationship with Natalia Arroyave. However, Giraldo found love in Mauricio Fonnegra, with whom he had two children.

“The time will come when I have to sit down with them and explain that this is how it was and I have nothing to change in my life. What was, was and what they live at this moment is what nourishes them daily, “he explained to the program ‘La Red’, when asked if she would explain to her children that she was bisexual.

More news

Stingy billionaires? The rich who will leave nothing to their children

Seven gallants of Colombian television who have declared themselves gay

Iconic kisses between same-sex couples on Colombian TV

Ariana Grande and other celebrities who have kissed people of the same sex

Trends WEATHER