Carla, in the film sull’etoile there is a great absentee: Fracci herself

TOthe place of sweat, the patina. Which is still a choice, perhaps not the most suitable to tell the hard work of a dancer, from childhood to maturity. So to look Carla (Fracci) – Rai Fiction co-production – Anele from today for three days at the cinema and in December (5) on Rai1 – the feeling is that of a national delicacy Dop suffocated by the packaging.

“We didn’t want to make a holy picture», Underlined the director Emanuele Imbucci and also Alessandra Mastronardi in a press conference at La Scala, yet the Fracci of Carla never exceeds the sketch, the hatch, the vague meekness of a character whose greatness and genius are never perceived. Not even the dark sides, the anger, a misstep, the indifference of the concentrated artist. The recipe that usually keeps you glued to a film on the exceptionality of a body that exceeds its limits: how does it fly on the tips? To be so light? What does it have more than the others?

“The musicality”, says a lady who sees her as a little girl making a circle with her parents, and unfortunately it is not an equal scene at the time Billy Elliot tensed his leg for endless minutes – while around him the future Margot Fonteyn give way in pain.

Carla (Fracci), the great absent

In support of the operation Carla there is a slew of good intentions, and spirits predisposed to give their best to pay homage a big also in the choice of carry on a pregnancy. Deadly sin in a discipline that makes the body an instrument amended by organic hindrances, let alone when you go along with them.

There is also the approval of Carla herself, who visited the set before he passed away, and his lifelong companion, Beppe Menegatti. Together with the involvement – for the first time in the history of the institution – of the Teatro alla Scala, where the Fracci myth was born.

With the tramviere dad who takes her to school from the depot and chimes to greet her as she passes back and forth in front of the theater. The essay at the end of the academy in which already chosen by Luchino Visconti conquers Milan. The string of sacrifices that parents make for Carlina’s sake. And the dramaturgy found of a classmate of the bourgeois aristocracy, which goes on thanks to the surname (Ginevra Andegari), and of another who seeks solidarity among the last, only to turn out to be a sinister profiteer.

Carla is missing. Who assumes the identity of a girl who moves forward without showing a real passion, physical and mental. A weakened colossus, almost unaware of possessing a talent, with a candid ambition, even as a professional.

Mastronardi exhibition battered feet, she stretches alone, carries the towel over her shoulders, but they are lightning-fast scenes from a manual on how to make a film about dance, false and without the burden of the fatigue of years of study. Not to mention the madness in the name of art. On the other hand there is obviously the seamstress Biki, and there is also Milan cheering (long before the landings).

Carla is missing, therefore the body is missing. Fragmented between the above of Alessandra and the underneath of the prima ballerina of the Rome Opera, in a syncopated montage that never shows the miraculous dimension of the unrepeatable event. Away with the sweat, let alone Miss Grant’s dreams of success They will be famousexcept spying on Callas here and there.

Never the ballerina’s body in motion in its entirety, free. It is an idea of ​​direction that casts away any splendor, and reduces the film to a calligraphic project with a very accurate scenography. Including parting, chignon and Fracci’s obsession with white, cream, ecru dresses, minus Rudolf Nurayev’s wig (Léo Dussolier). Shaky as the accents that pass from Milanese to “Milanese outside”.

Desperately looking for a dancer

It would have helped to use a real dancer instead of a collage? Yes, if it was the life of an artist whose extraordinary nature it was necessary to understand, even as a child. And not two old dancers who made different choices, like in the film Two lives, one turning point, or even a phase of psychotic disorder, such as The black Swan by Natalie Portman (with her face stuck to a professional but believable in all other scenes).

We understand it as if awakened from the collapse of a building when Carla Fracci appears on the end credits, the original one in fragments from the repertoire, the one she also danced with Heather Parisi, the one that, as the film tells, he learned Nurayev’s Giselle in three days, and when you see it it’s like Michael Jackson dancing as a kid or Mina, seen and heard for the first time. When the soft focus filters are broken, the oblique lights that illustrate the rehearsal room, the interiors, the film wallpapers are gone, you can breathe. Here is the genius.

Let someone collect this material and make us a box, Carla deserves more respect.

