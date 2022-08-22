Carla Medina: What happened to the host of the Zapping Zone program?

Carla Medina is a Mexican host and actress, recognized for having been the host of the famous Disney Channel show, Zapping Zone. After this production went off the air, many fans wondered what happened to the singer’s career.

Zapping Zone ended in 2010, but Carla didn’t stop there. She already had experience in dubbing, so in 2014 she continued with similar projects and played Zoe Saldana, in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In 2016 he dubbed the Bellwether sheep in the animated film Zootopia and in 2021 he made Sisu, the dragon of the film Raya and the last dragon.

What does Carla Medina, host of the extinct Zapping Zone, currently do?

The second season of Ojos de Mujer premiered on August 18a program hosted by Carla Medina, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, Érika De la Vega and the influencer Chiky Bombom.

These are informative talks in which the presenters talk about issues on the social agenda, such as freedom of expression, the LGBT community, romantic dates, among others.

In this new installment there will be 12 episodes full of slightly stronger themes, such as femicides, abortion, women, among others.

A possible Zapping Zone tour with Carla Medina and Roger González

Roger and Carla, main hosts of that program that marked the childhood of millions of children and adolescents, made a recent publication on social networks that sparked expectations in fans.

“Is the Zapping Zone tour coming up? I do not know, I heard that something is being cooked live with these two screamers ”, was the description with which the two celebrities published a photograph of them together.

Immediately thousands of Internet users and even characters from the entertainment world reacted and left their comments about it. “I always wanted to play,” said Miss Universe Andrea Meza among them.