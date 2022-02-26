Carles Puyol, euphoric: “I have played a dinner that we will win LaLiga”

That Carles Puyol has always been a positive player and that he infected his teammates with his ambition was already something known, but that his optimism sometimes leads him to make somewhat risky bets was not known. And it is that the former player himself took advantage of the great triumph of Barcelona in Naples to jump into the void and almost without a net, revealing a bet that is pending and that he has not yet ruled out, much less, through social networks: “When they signed Xavi, I said that we would win LaLiga. I played a dinner, I don’t know if I’ll pay for it, but what I know for sure is that I like this team. And I’m sure it will give us joy, sooner rather than later”.

Thus, Puyol not only predicts great successes for Xavi’s Barcelona, ​​but he has risked money out of his pocket with LaLiga on the horizon. It is clear that, at first glance, it seems an almost impossible bet, since Real Madrid leads the Blaugrana team by 15 points, but it is also true that Barcelona has one less game -the one postponed against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou-, so the differences could be reduced to 12 points, with thirteen games still to play, that is, 39 points.

That said, very difficult, but not impossible. And from now on Puyol could risk crossing a slightly safer bet, putting Barcelona as the winner of the Europa League.since the resounding elimination against Napoli places him in the ‘pole position’ of the bets.