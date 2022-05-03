Carlo Ancelotti announces retirement at Real Madrid: plans, Benzema and coaching a team | Spain League

Carlo Ancelotti does everything when it belongs: now, at the peak of success with his beloved Real Madrid, he is considering retirement. Thus, at the peak of success.

He told everything, his plans for the future and the need to rest for himself and his family, sacrificed for years of concentrations, absences and yes, also triumphs.

“After Real Madrid, yes, I will probably retire. If the club wants me here for ten years, I will train for ten years. But then I would like to be with my grandchildren, go on vacation with my wife. There are so many things that you put aside when you choose this profession… I have never been to Australia; I have never been to Rio de Janeiro. I would like to visit my sister more often. Unfortunately, today I cannot do it, so the day I retire, I will have all these things to do,” he said in an interview with Prime Video, which will air this Wednesday.

But beware that if a national team comes, it could change the plan again: “It would be interesting. I have an offer on the table, but now it is premature. For the 2026 World Cup (Canada-USA-Mexico)… why not ? Could be”. Was it Canada, the country of his wife? “I’d love to,” she said.

Finally, Ancelotti spoke of the pleasure of managing Karim Benzema: “Now he is at his highest level. You don’t have to train Karim, not even tell him anything; you have to use him. He manages himself because he is a great professional, very humble. He has solved many games for us being decisive this season. He is currently one of the most famous players in the world and, despite this, he maintains great humility; that is his strength. He will win the Ballon d’Or”.