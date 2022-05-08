Carlo Ancelotti confirms his retirement when he finishes at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti understands that there are facets of his personal life that he has not been able to enjoy as he deserved due to the conditions of football and when he closes his career, he will focus on fulfilling pending trips with his partner and enjoying his grandchildren.

The latest adventure in the professional career of Carlo Ancelotti on the benches will be in the real Madrid. This was confirmed by the 62-year-old Italian coach, who showed his complete happiness in the present, his desire for it to last “until 80” and the impossibility that a later project could motivate him more than directing the “best team in the world”.

“If all goes well, in the real Madrid I’d stay until I’m 80, why not? Until I go completely crazy,” he said. Ancelotti before confirming that the end of his career will take place the day his second stage as coach at the white club ends.

“My idea is that the day I stop with the real Madrid I will stop training. I’ve enjoyed it a lot and looking for a better team in world football is going to be difficult. The day the real Madrid gets tired I can think about stopping, I have no problem, I have many things to do later”, he assured.

Ancelotti understands that there are facets of his personal life that he has not been able to enjoy as he deserved due to the conditions of football and when he closes his career, he will focus on fulfilling pending trips with his partner and enjoying his grandchildren.

After winning a new league title with Real Madrid, Ancelotti now puts his focus on the Champions League AP Photo

“I really don’t think there is a bigger club than the real Madrid. Finishing a long career at this club is the best way. I want to stay for many years, win many titles, enjoy the club and the city, and then do something else. To be a husband, a grandfather and a fan,” he said.

The Italian coach was asked to define himself. “A quiet man who really likes what he does, a normal person who likes to enjoy life, without being obsessed with football although it is his primary passion. Someone who is lucky enough to work in a world that he likes”, he claimed.