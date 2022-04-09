Carlo Ancelotti fed up with criticism and responds to Real Madrid critics

Real Madrid play a tough save against the team which is one of their pet peeves. This Wednesday, against Chelsea, Carlo Ancelotti’s team will be looking to get a good result in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Real Madrid are already in London, where they will visit Stamford Bridge at 8 p.m. Los Blancos arrive emboldened after the key victory against Celta at the weekend which saw them move up to La Liga.

The match at Balaídos was fraught with controversy due to the three penalties sanctioned in favor of Madrid. Many fans have pointed to the favoritism that exists around the white team.

For this reason, during the press conference, Thibaut Courtois was very direct and responded strongly to the criticism against Real Madrid. “After the Valencia game, when four penalty kicks were taken, as it was against Madrid, nobody said anything”

The Madrid keeper didn’t hesitate to respond to the accusers, making it clear that it’s about football matters and there’s no advantage for Real Madrid.

“That’s football, there is never a yes or no, there is always a gray area in which the referee must decide. Now that he’s in favor, it looks like what we won was through penalties.”assured Courtois.

Apart from sending this message to the detractors, Courtois also analyzed the differences between this Chelsea and the one who knocked out Real Madrid in the last edition.

“The dynamic of last year… they were playing very well and now it’s costing them a bit more, but anyway they’re a good team with great players, with a lot of depth”analyzed the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Finally, Courtois reassured Madrid fans, saying that Real Madrid have learned from their mistakes and are ready to fight in tomorrow’s game: “We know where we failed and what we have to do tomorrow.”

Real Madrid and Chelsea, two old acquaintances

Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid will face off again with the team that was their tormentor last season. This time it was 1-1 at the Bernabéu and 2-0 in London.

Regarding this elimination of Madrid at the hands of the England team, the one who spoke was Christian Pulisic.

“That should give us confidence, but not too much. We had it and we have the experience and the confidence that we need in these types of games.analyzed the American player.