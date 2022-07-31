Carlo Ancelotti is not only a coach, he is also… an actor!

Carlo Ancelotti has captured all eyes in this last year. Probably the best coach of the year after the achievements of League and Champions on his return to the white parish, but not everything is sport.

Aside from being a great coach and obsessed with football, Carlo Ancelotti is also an actor. A facet that we forgot, but now remembered again.

The Italian technician appeared in 2016 in the film… Star Trek! He did it through a very brief cameo, just two secondsand appeared in the Starbase Yorktown as a doctor, dressed in a starfleet outfit while examining an alien.

Ancelotti told Sky Sports in 2016 that has a very good relationship with the husband of actress Zoe Saldana, since it is also Italian. “They were in Vancouver to shoot the movie and they asked me to come and see and I went there. I spoke with the director and he told me that he would put me in a small role. I told him if she was joking and he said no, “said the technician.

A Ancelotti he loved the experience and even joked that he would pretend that the alien was some superhuman soccer player. “I pretended it was Cristiano Ronaldo in front of me,” he told La Gazzeta Della Sport.

However, in other statements, the Italian admitted that interpretation is not his thing. “I’m a lousy actor” admit. “I loved it star trek when I was a kid, so it was wonderful to be in the movie”, concluded the great coach of the Real Madrid.