Carlo Ancelotti, option to lead Manchester United in the short term, sources say

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a surprise short-term option as Manchester United explore contingency plans in their search for a new manager, sources have told ESPN.

Ancelotti has a close personal relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, someone United’s new CEO Richard Arnold has turned to for advice since taking over from Ed Woodward earlier this year.

United are hopeful of making a long-term appointment before next season after drawing up a five-man roster that includes Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

Sources have told ESPN that Ferguson is an admirer of Pochettino but has recommended that the club consider Ancelotti if the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is ruled out.

Ancelotti, at the helm of Real Madrid, is seen as the type of manager who could be successful for a short period due to his extensive experience in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as having a history of managing teams full of players from High profile.

Ralf Rangnick, who was temporarily put in charge after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November, also said he might recommend to the board that he remain in the role for another year.





“We are now going through a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent coach who will take over this summer, with the aim of getting us back to fighting for those European and domestic titles,” director of football John Murtough told a forum. amateur held last week.

United would prefer to have a long-term manager before the start of next season, but there are complications with a number of their main targets.

Pochettino has been linked with a move to Real Madrid to replace Ancelotti, while there have been suggestions Ten Hag has reservations that the setup at Old Trafford worked well within a clearly defined structure at Ajax.

Another candidate, Luis Enrique, will continue to lead Spain at least until after the World Cup, which is held in Qatar in December. The Premier League season is scheduled to start on August 13.

Ancelotti has steered Real Madrid to a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga, but the 62-year-old has faced criticism following his team’s performance against Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16. Champions League final.

There has been speculation that Real Madrid could target Pochettino in the summer and the Argentine is said to be ready to leave PSG.

Ancelotti has had two spells in the Premier League with Chelsea and Everton, winning the title and the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He also won the Champions League three times, doing so with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid in 2014.