Carlo Ancelotti record title in the five European leagues with Real Madrid | Spain League

Carlo Ancelotti has made history this Saturday by the hand of real Madrid. The Italian coach guided the Merengues to their 35th league title and achieved an unprecedented mark in world football.

Without so much hype and silent work, ‘Carletto’ became the first coach to win the titles of the five major European leagues: Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. Complete madness!

It all started in the 2004when he gave his beloved AC Milan the Italian League, Cup and Super Cup title. After five years he brought joy back to the Rossoneri people. He beat Roma (2nd) and Juventus (3rd).

The dream kept growing on 2010, this time in English territory. The Italian took Chelsea to the top, leaving Manchester United and Arsenal without an option. The ‘Blues’ also won an FA Cup and a Community Shield.

In 2013 landed on French territory to take over the Paris Saint Germain. He did not fail in his duty and as usual he commanded the achievement of Ligue 1. Little else could he achieve.

After a sensational stage at Real Madrid, Ancelotti arrived in German territory and took charge of the Bayern Munich. Together with James Rodríguez they got the Bundesliga of the 2017. Likewise, two local Super Cups arrived.

And the record ended in this 2022 being champion of Spain with four dates in advance.

Until now, the 62-year-old strategist has won 23 titles in his successful career and is on the verge of winning his fourth crown in the Champions League, the second with Real Madrid. In case of achieving it, he will also be the first in the entire history of the contest.