Carlo Ancelotti responds and throws a dart at Xavi Hernández and Barcelona: “What is playing well?”
2022-04-16
“This is the barca. We have an obligation to win… and to play well. It’s not enough for us with 1-0 and that’s it. We know the house and here we have to be excellent in everything we do. It is the most difficult and demanding club in the world; history says so”, these were the words of Xavi Hernandez before the Europa League match where they were eliminated by Eintracht from Germany.
“I don’t know the idiosyncrasies of the Madridyes, he has a very big competitive gene, but what he demands of us is the history of Barça”, added the DT of the Barcelona.
Given these statements, Carlo Ancelotti He has come out at the press conference prior to this Sunday’s game against Sevilla.
The DT of real Madrid did not hesitate to reply to Xavi Hernandez, who questioned the style and history of the merengue team.
“I would like to answer with a question: What is playing well? Here everyone has their opinion. Mine is that playing well is doing well when you have the ball and when you don’t. You can make a spectacular defense, but that doesn’t mean you’re playing well, because if you don’t do what you need to do with the ball, you’re not playing well. And vice versa, if you attack well but don’t defend as well, you’re not playing well”, Ancelotti explained.
And he continued with the theme: “Football is attacking and defending. And a team plays well when it is able to attack and defend well, be it with a low, medium or high pressure block. For me this is football and no one is going to make me change my mind. For example, against City, Atlético defended very, very well, then you can debate whether they could have done more with the ball, but their defense was very, very good”.
More phrases from Ancelotti in a conference prior to the match against Sevilla:
How is the team?
“Good. We’ve had enough time to recover and prepare for the Sevilla match, which will be very difficult. It will be a challenge, but we are prepared both physically and mentally. The end of the season is approaching and every game is already very important”.
Acknowledging fatigue from the match against Chelsea
“No, we play on Tuesday and then on a Sunday. Physically, we’re fine and we want to play an energetic game, which is what the game needs. We’ve had enough time”.
modric
“Luka is going to finish his career at Real Madrid. I don’t know when, but the idea is that. He has no problem renewing and neither does the club, everything is quite clear. He takes great care of himself and in his career he has not suffered any major injuries. I would like to point out that a legend like Maldini, for example, won his last Champions League with Maldini. If you have to compare him to someone, it would be him.”
Hazard and his evolution
“It’s fine, the plate has been removed because it bothered him. She needs to recover. But it’s going well.”
Cassano’s statements criticizing that Madrid plays badly
“We all know him. I have nothing to say to him.”
Xavi and the most difficult club in the world
“Everyone has their opinion, all teams are difficult to train. Each team has its requirements: win titles, play well, avoid relegation… Training isn’t simple, it’s complicated. I don’t know which team is the most difficult. But it is a job that we like, otherwise we would do something else”
Vinicius Tobias, the last signing of Madrid
“He is a very young player, who has arrived recently. He has a lot of quality. He is a right back with a lot of energy, a fast learner, serious. The idea is to count on him for the future”.
How is the team physically?
“Now we have had the casualties of Mendy and Marcelo, but they are not serious things. The team is doing well and I think that in games like the one against Chelsea, with extra time, it has been seen that the team is in good shape physically. He recovers well after games and I think we can reach the end of the season in good shape”.
Kroos’ anger after being traded against Chelsea
“It is something that I have to evaluate and to which I dedicate time. His gesture didn’t bother me, he was angry with the coach but not with the person. We have talked about it to the face and he is already there, there is no problem. Apart from sports, he is a person with a very high level. It’s all over after the game.”
Has Militao surprised you?
“Yes a lot. Because she hardly knew him before. But I even tell you that it has more room for improvement, for example in the aspect of concentration. Physically he is top, strong with his head, one-on-one, fast… But sometimes he gets too confident because of his exceptional physique and he can improve there, in concentration. Still, he’s having a spectacular season.”
How much does Real Madrid play against Sevilla?
“I’m not worried about the ‘buts’. We need to win, add points, because LaLiga is not won. Everyone is waiting for Real Madrid’s puncture and hopefully it doesn’t come, because LaLiga is not over. Every game can be a trap. We know very well what is at stake for Sevilla, who are also alive in the fight for the title and want to finish in the top four. We are prepared”.
Camavinga
“He is doing what we expected, because he is a player with a lot of quality. He is growing, contributing a lot. Sometimes it has cost him a bit, especially in the first games or when he was a starter, but he already looks more confident and energetic. He has made the difference coming on against Chelsea and PSG, for example. He is improving very fast.”
Whatever you do is never enough
“Do not. As I said, we have a very important objective and we are focused on that. I don’t care if they say we played well or badly… We want to win titles. Then everyone can give their opinion, for example they can say that we are the top scorers because we have Benzema and it’s true, but the reality is that what Real Madrid wants is to win games and win titles. The rest doesn’t matter.”