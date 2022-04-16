Carlo Ancelotti responds and throws a dart at Xavi Hernández and Barcelona: “What is playing well?”

2022-04-16

“This is the barca. We have an obligation to win… and to play well. It’s not enough for us with 1-0 and that’s it. We know the house and here we have to be excellent in everything we do. It is the most difficult and demanding club in the world; history says so”, these were the words of Xavi Hernandez before the Europa League match where they were eliminated by Eintracht from Germany.

“I don’t know the idiosyncrasies of the Madridyes, he has a very big competitive gene, but what he demands of us is the history of Barça”, added the DT of the Barcelona.

Given these statements, Carlo Ancelotti He has come out at the press conference prior to this Sunday’s game against Sevilla.

The DT of real Madrid did not hesitate to reply to Xavi Hernandez, who questioned the style and history of the merengue team.

“I would like to answer with a question: What is playing well? Here everyone has their opinion. Mine is that playing well is doing well when you have the ball and when you don’t. You can make a spectacular defense, but that doesn’t mean you’re playing well, because if you don’t do what you need to do with the ball, you’re not playing well. And vice versa, if you attack well but don’t defend as well, you’re not playing well”, Ancelotti explained.

And he continued with the theme: “Football is attacking and defending. And a team plays well when it is able to attack and defend well, be it with a low, medium or high pressure block. For me this is football and no one is going to make me change my mind. For example, against City, Atlético defended very, very well, then you can debate whether they could have done more with the ball, but their defense was very, very good”.

More phrases from Ancelotti in a conference prior to the match against Sevilla:

How is the team?

“Good. We’ve had enough time to recover and prepare for the Sevilla match, which will be very difficult. It will be a challenge, but we are prepared both physically and mentally. The end of the season is approaching and every game is already very important”.

Acknowledging fatigue from the match against Chelsea

“No, we play on Tuesday and then on a Sunday. Physically, we’re fine and we want to play an energetic game, which is what the game needs. We’ve had enough time”.