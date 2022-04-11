Carlo Ancelotti statements leaving Everton and arrival at Real Madrid | premier league

Carlo Ancelotti took advantage of the press conference prior to the duel of Champions League to talk about the care that his team should have with Chelsea and he had a moment to talk about his last club, when he was coaching James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina at Everton. He even referred to the Italy coach job.

“It’s going to be a difficult match, as always it’s a quarter-final of Champions no matter what happened on the way. We have to go out and play a complete game, knowing that we have to suffer, fight and compete, be in the game for 90 minutes. We have to plan the same game as the first leg, bearing in mind that we expect a rival who is going to get the best of it to try to win the tie”, he said at a press conference.

Reflecting before such an important life-changing appointment about a year ago, Ancelotti He showed his desire to continue for a long time at the helm of the first team of a club to which he could not give a negative answer when he called him to return.

“With Everton I found myself very well, the relationship was very good. The call came from Real Madrid, I can understand someone getting angry, but it was really hard to say no. It was the only club that if they called me I couldn’t say no. I would have told all the others that I was happy at Everton“, he confessed.

It is worth remembering that in the 2020-21 season, the ‘toffees’ were tenth with 59 units, thus remaining only three from European competition. Led by Ancelotti, James played 26 games and Mina 29.

Just when the Italian left in mid-2021, Rafa Benítez replaced him and James ended up leaving for Qatari football at the end of the summer market. For his part, Mina continues in the institution.

“I hope it continues but I don’t really think about it. My contract is very long, but if the club is happy I’m still happy; if the club isn’t, I appreciate the time I’ve spent at Real Madrid. I’m confident that the end This season will go well and I will be able to continue to be happy”, he added.

He also had space to talk about the alleged rumors that place him as Italy’s national coach. His motivation is day to day and he made it clear that he is not attracted to the position: “Sometimes I have thought about coaching a national team, I had the opportunity in 2018 with Italy but I have to be honest, I like it every day“.

“The matches give you the emotion and the happiness of being able to be on a bench in the Champions League quarter-finals like now. That’s worth everything, even if you live with worry. Until I change the chip in my head, I will not train the national team because I do not like to work three days a year.“, he commented.