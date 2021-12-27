Carlo Antonio Fortino, who is the winner All Together Now Kids 2021 / He participated in Zecchino d’Oro

Who is Carlo Antonio Fortino?

Carlo Antonio Fortino, 6 years old, is the winner of All Together Now Kids 2021. The child originally from Montalto Uffugo, in the province of Cosenza, with a performance on the notes of I wanna be your brave of the Maneskin, he won over the members of the wall, who gave him a vote of 100 out of 100. However, he was not the only one. This is how the judges chose to give him the prize J-Ax, Francesco Renga, Anna Tatangelo And Rita Pavone. The little Calabrian beat the competition of three older aspirants: Marta Viola (12, from Chieri), Zac Efren Bunnao Domingo (12) and Massimo Cerni (11, from Cerveteri).

However, it was not only the tender age of that conquered the public and the judges Carlo Antonio Fortino. In fact, the child showed his singing qualities and also his amazing interpretative skills, in English, as well as a strong mastery of the stage. The frank jokes exchanged with the jury did the rest. Impossible to resist.

Carlo Antonio Fortino, winner of All Together Now Kids: the experience at the Zecchino d’Oro

Carlo Antonio Fortino, winner of All Together Now Kids 2021, however, is not a new face in the world of television. The child originally from Montalto Uffugo, in the province of Cosenza, in fact, at the age of 4, had participated in the Zecchino d’Oro. On that occasion he had sung the song The anthem of the tadpole with Marta Sisto And Irene Lucarelli. However, the trio had not won the 62nd edition of the well-known music program.

Before performing, the little competitor had talked about himself, admitting that he had a passion for cinema and one for toy cars. Also, he had said goodbye to his then fiancée Benedetta. When asked about what he wanted to be when he grew up, he replied “an engineer like dad”. Who knows if in recent years he hasn’t changed his mind: the singing stuff is definitely there!

