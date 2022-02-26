Carlo Costly joins the work and already sweats the shirt of the Lone FC of the Second Division of Honduras

2022-02-24

Like one more worker, without airs of greatness, dressed in green, the color of the uniform of the Lone FCchewing the plastic that characterizes him and laughing, he joined the training of his new team striker Carlo Costly. The 39-year-old striker was well received by the squad at Lone FCa modest team from the Honduran Ascent League which was founded in 2018 by the renowned Honduran soccer leader alvin lone. Costly arrived in his car at Chulavista Sports Center from Limea venue where the second division club is training and did so in the company of the president and the “Chato” Padillatechnician of the institution. “You know, three thousand lempiras each pass to goal and you get rich,” the footballer joked. Christian Manaizawhich sparked laughter from the other players on the team.

“They didn’t even charge me that in first class,” the “Cocherito” replied with a tremendous smile, who was happy with the welcome that his new teammates gave him. After that, a rondo was organized and they welcomed him more formally. “It is a pride that a player of the category of Carlo Costley join our team, Lone FC. We welcome him and we hope that he will bring us quality, experience and goals”, he said in the presentation. Monica Lonein charge of the public relations department of the club.

“Thanks for the welcome, I saw them play on Tuesday, I think we have a good team, I come to contribute my grain of sand and do what I like, which is to play soccer,” he said. Carlo Costley In his first words as a player of the Lone FC.