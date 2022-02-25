Carlo Costly put on the colors of Lone FC and is already training with his new teammates

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Like one more worker, without pretensions of grandeur, dressed in green, the color of the Lone FC uniform, chewing the plastic that characterizes him and laughing, this is how striker Carlo Costly joined the training of his new team. The 39-year-old striker was well received by the Lone FC squad, a modest Honduran Ascenso League team that was founded in 2018 by renowned Honduran soccer manager Alvin Lone. Costly arrived in his car at the Chulavista Sports Center in La Lima, where the second division club is training, and he did so in the company of the president and Carlos ‘Chato’ Padilla, coach of the institution.

Carlo Costly joined the works with Lone FC.

“You know, three thousand lempiras each pass to goal and you get rich,” soccer player Cristian Manaiza told him jokingly, which sparked laughter from the other soccer players on the team. “They didn’t even charge me that in first class,” the “Cocherito” replied with a tremendous smile, who was happy with the welcome that his new teammates gave him. After that, a rondo was organized and they welcomed him more formally. “It is a pride that a player of the category of Carlo Costly joins our team, Lone FC. We welcome him and we hope that he will bring us quality, experience and goals”, said Wendy Lone, head of the club’s public relations department, at the presentation. “Thanks for the welcome, I saw them play on Tuesday, I think we have a good squad, I’m here to do my bit and do what I like, which is to play football,” said Carlo Costly in his first words as a Lone FC player.

‘El Cocherito’ paying attention to the talk by coach ‘Chato’ Padilla.