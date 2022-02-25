Carlo Costly put on the colors of Lone FC and is already training with his new teammates

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Like one more worker, without pretensions of grandeur, dressed in green, the color of the Lone FC uniform, chewing the plastic that characterizes him and laughing, this is how striker Carlo Costly joined the training of his new team.
The 39-year-old striker was well received by the Lone FC squad, a modest Honduran Ascenso League team that was founded in 2018 by renowned Honduran soccer manager Alvin Lone.
Costly arrived in his car at the Chulavista Sports Center in La Lima, where the second division club is training, and he did so in the company of the president and Carlos ‘Chato’ Padilla, coach of the institution.
“You know, three thousand lempiras each pass to goal and you get rich,” soccer player Cristian Manaiza told him jokingly, which sparked laughter from the other soccer players on the team.
“They didn’t even charge me that in first class,” the “Cocherito” replied with a tremendous smile, who was happy with the welcome that his new teammates gave him. After that, a rondo was organized and they welcomed him more formally.
“It is a pride that a player of the category of Carlo Costly joins our team, Lone FC. We welcome him and we hope that he will bring us quality, experience and goals”, said Wendy Lone, head of the club’s public relations department, at the presentation.
“Thanks for the welcome, I saw them play on Tuesday, I think we have a good squad, I’m here to do my bit and do what I like, which is to play football,” said Carlo Costly in his first words as a Lone FC player.
“The idea is to fight every day, every game, every moment that we live, the way we work is going to be important for the team. I try to help each young person who approaches me to tell them the things that have made me successful. I have come to help the team fight for the goal of reaching the final”, he stated.
Carlo Costly made his debut under the direction of Carlos Roberto Padilla and worked alongside Edwin Meraz and José Vigil Lobo, a striker who already knows Costly as they both shared at the Marathón.
The Honduran striker and World Cup player in Brazil 2014 will make his debut with Lone FC, this after parading through a series of teams in the Honduran National League and leagues such as Mexico, Turkey, Greece, China, England, the United States and Poland.