Carlo Costly reveals the reason for his signing for Lone FC: “It’s not for money that I come”

Carlo Costley he was well received by the Lone FC squad in his first practice with the Liga de Ascenso club. The veteran striker hopes to debut soon with his new team. Coach Carlos ‘Chato’ Padilla was waiting for him along with the president of the club, Alvin Lone, and the enthusiasm of the footballers of the new team that dreams of being in the first division. At the Chulavista sports center in La Lima, the ‘Cocherito’ arrived excited as a young man, but at 39 years old, retirement has not yet pronounced it. He previously played for 12 clubs and now for the first time he will play in the Liga de Ascenso. The former player of the Honduran National Team spoke with GOLAZO at the end of practice and recounted the expectations he has set for himself. He was exhausted after that first training and he did not hide it, it was not for less, he came from a month and a half inactivity. What he most wants is to get in tune to be useful in the San Pedro team.

“I like soccer, instead of being at home all day, I come to be having fun more than anything and playing here with the boys and the opportunity that the president gave me, it’s not a matter of money but of taste. I was offered several first division teams but I don’t want to leave San Pedro Sula because we have a project with the family but I came more than anything for that, to have fun, be in shape and for my own good which is important. You will always want to continue playing as far as your legs give you and I feel that I still have possibilities to contribute to this team”, he explained. Costly expects the goals to come with Lone FC. “That’s the idea, that’s what I live for, goals, I hope I get them. It is the first day of training after two months, obviously I was training separately but it is not the same to be in a team and together with players. I hope to get in shape to contribute to the team”. “You see me, I’m rather skinny, I don’t lose my shape because I’ve been working in the gym and in sports. It is the first training session, we are still going little by little, we talk about it with the teacher, I think age weighs, but we are going to work little by little to get in shape, ”he commented. HIS ARRIVAL AT LONE FC Laughing, Carlo told how his arrival at the Lone FC club took place and he assures that it was not for a question of money. “No (laughs), I just come here, as I told the president, it’s because of Professor (Héctor) Vargas because we talk to each other, we esteem each other, we meet every time and he told me to stay in shape and if I could contribute to the team to help him in sports and he gave himself the opportunity. Not for money because we know that the team is second class and it is not to belittle, but it is not that I come to collect or they are giving me; no not at all. I had chances in the first division with Victoria, who in fact spoke to me, but more than anything it’s not about money but about wanting to continue in football and be in shape, get out of the routine of the house and be here”.

The Honduran striker trained alongside his new teammates.

“Vargas says that I am the son, although I am brown and he is white (laughs). I get along very well with Vargas, we have had good chemistry where we have been, in Olimpia and Marathón and that is where the relationship comes from that I come here to the Lone because he also has a good friendship with the president”, he continued explaining. “Since December they had been talking and they wanted me to come here, but I have some projects in the United States and I have to be traveling and leaving Honduras is something complicated, but I better stay here and practice soccer here, in fact, the tournament is not that long and I hope to be in shape to participate quickly”, he indicated. VETERANS IN THE PROMOTION LEAGUE The former player for Birmingham in England, Belchatow in Poland, Atlas in Mexico, among others, knows that his arrival, like that of Julio César ‘Rambo’ from León to San Juan and Jorge Claros to Broncos, enhances the silver division of Honduran soccer. “There are quite a few players who were in the first division and are now in the Liga de Ascenso. As you say, we give it a plus, we hope that the tournament will export more people to the matches and that the Lone will do well in the tournament”, said Carlo Costly.

The ‘Cocherito’ was well received by his teammates at Lone FC.