Carlo Formenti died: farewell to the pioneer of “made in Brianza” televisions – Chronicle

Desio (Monza and Brianza) – He took a last look at his five children, to make sure they were all around the bed, then he left peacefully. Leaving one as an inheritance great entrepreneurial history. A story made of ethics, its true trademark. Respect for one’s own employees, always treated as children and saved until the end in the moment of failure. Of creativity, foresight and down to earth, like a true Brianza-based. Carlo Formenti died in the night between Monday and Tuesday, at 95 years old. A real icon in the consumer electronics sector. Able to open the first company not even of age, which designed and built radio receivers, and manage the third group in Europe in the field of televisionsbetween the 80s and 90s.

Producing both on its own and for third parties (Telefunken, Singer, Siemens, Phoenix, Philco and many others).

“Did a happy life – the son remembers him John, with great clarity and love – because he pursued his passion. Vision, creativity, but also concreteness, attention to detail and extreme quality have led him to success. All characteristics that he had in his DNA. “A DNA that immediately makes his small business founded in Desio grow. At 21 he already has 15 employees and produces about 50 radios a day. industry, with the acquisition of a factory in Concorezzo where to make black and white TV. “It is from here that he entered the Olympus of the great European producers – says his son, who together with his brother Giulio has been part of the of management -. We have opened factories in France, Germany, Spain “.









There are many Italians and others who have a TV “made in Formenti” at home. Some firsts sealed the success of Formenti in the 70s, which was the first industry to market the television with wireless remote control and the fully transistorized portable television in Italy. In the mid-90s, Seleco was acquired, with which the moment of maximum expansion arrived, with the opening of offices also in Pordenone and Caserta. A turnover of over 200 billion is reached, with the production of 500 thousand pieces. Research, innovation, intuition, design: everything works great until the beginning of the new millennium, when instead we see the first global pitfalls.

“It happens that the first clouds gather on the horizon – he remembers Giovanni Formenti – mainly because of the Chinese pincer. A lethal mechanism has started by which component manufacturers have moved to the East and European manufacturers have been throttled. “In 2005, therefore, the time came to raise the white flag. And it is here that the entrepreneur from Brianza shows all his strength. class, his genetic code: “He did not look for arrangements with creditors or other shortcuts but preferred the path of voluntary liquidation. At that time we had around 700 employees and we wanted to ensure that everyone was relocated to the companies to which we had sold the brands. Until the last employee was settled, he didn’t feel right, because they were like children to him. “









A story family and entrepreneurial who left great teachings, not only to his own children: “Ethics, ethics, ethics, for him was his guiding star – repeats Giovanni – and has always shown it. And then positivity: a smile was another of his brands In these hours we are all crying, but he would have said ‘come on, come on!’ and that’s what we’re going to do. ” Like him, he has always worked hard for others, with 40 years of activity in Rotary, without neglecting the passion for sport, including snow skiing and water skiing.

A man always on the move, pioneering, who has represented, represents and will represent a flag of Brianza and Italian entrepreneurship. “A man not easily repeatable”, his son Giovanni greets him.