Carlo Lavalle: the doctor who seeks to leave Peru high in Dubai | News



By Valery Diaz Vasquez

Carlo Lavalle Guevara is a surgeon for years. He works as a specialist in Family Medicine in a renowned private polyclinic in Dubai. During his stay abroad, he has also studied and worked in Spain.



He studied at the Champagnat de Miraflores school, in whose classrooms he discovered his fascination with biology and physics. However, he chose to study Human Medicine at the University of San Martín de Porres.

After graduating, in 2007 he did the Rural and Urban Marginal Health Service (Serums) in Rondos, a town of extreme poverty, located in Huánuco, at 3,500 meters of altitude.

His work there consisted of coordinating care with his colleagues in small health centers and giving informative medical talks to the community. Also, home care and emergency service.

The professional experience lasted a year and allowed him to reaffirm his vocation.

Specialization

Subsequently, the young doctor decided to pursue a specialization abroad. In 2009 he was accepted to be part of a specialist residency in Family Medicine in Ciudad Real, Spain.

At the beginning he felt a lot of sadness and longing not to be next to his family. Thanks to his best friend and other people with whom she cultivated friendship, she was able to successfully face the difficult process of adaptation.

“It is important not to be alone at the beginning, it is always advisable to find friends when you go abroad; they will make the process faster”, advises the Peruvian doctor to those interested in studying or working outside the country.

Added to this was the fact that he met many colleagues from various universities in Peru, which made him feel much more connected to his homeland.

After completing the specialization, he worked in 2015 as a family doctor at Fremap, a business association for work accidents and occupational diseases, where he was in charge of primary care for work accidents, as well as monitoring patients and the progress of rehabilitation.

The following year he worked as an emergency doctor at the Vithas Hospital in Nuestra Señora de América, a group that has leading clinics and medical centers in Spanish health.

“The emergency area is very demanding and stressful,” he is honest. Two years later he returned to Fremap with the position of family doctor.

The last position he held in Madrid was that of specialist in Family Medicine in Primary Care in the National Health System (SNS), Madrid, Spain in 2019. His stay in this center was only four months, since he then traveled to Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.

He fondly remembers what he experienced in Spain, the country in which he was able to develop his profession and where he met Cristina, his wife.

In Dubai

He has lived in Dubai for three years. His wife accepted a job offer from a multinational, which is why they moved to one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world.

Soon after, he got a job as a general practitioner at Infinity The Family Medicine Clinic. And already by July 2020 he worked in the internal medicine ward at Emirates Hospital, one of the most recognized health service providers in the United Arab Emirates.

He currently works as a Family Medicine Specialist at Apex Medical and Dental.

“Part of my job is to provide peace of mind to the people I serve. I am focused on the impact I have on the lives of patients, and I consider it important to prevent diseases, ”she states.

“Peru in my heart”

He admits that it was also difficult for him to adapt to Dubai, due to the different cultural patterns. As for the language, although the official language is Arabic, English is widely used, so he had to speak that language more fluently to function better in the personal and professional field.

“The security in Dubai has impressed me,” the Peruvian doctor tells us, emphasizing that one of the ways to carry the name of our country high in the world is to work with honesty, quality and efficiency in any place.

“In my heart is always Lima, Peru. And where my friends and family are will always be my home.” Carlo says goodbye with these emotional words through Zoom. Without a doubt, they sprouted from the depths of his soul. And it is that love for our country knows no distances.

More data

-More than a million people visited the Peru Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020. It was considered one of the most original architectural proposals among the 192 participating countries.

-Promperú highlighted that trade relations between Peru and the United Arab Emirates are at their best: in 2021, Peruvian exports to the Arab country grew 12.4% compared to 2020. -The Peruvian products that reach the United Arab Emirates market are pomegranates, avocados, mangoes, grapes, quinoa, chia and coffee.

Posted: 4/21/2022



